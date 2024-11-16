Arsenal positioned ahead of Liverpool, Man City for LaLiga midfielder with five goal contributions

Arsenal and Newcastle have both reportedly sent scouts to watch Celta Vigo midfielder Williot Swedberg this season, a step ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, who are also interested in him.

Besides having one of the best names in football, Swedberg has some good qualities on the pitch, too. After bagging five goals for Celta Vigo in La Liga last season, the Swede is on two goals and three assists from 12 games this term.

In attendance to watch some of those performances have been Arsenal and Newcastle. Indeed, Caught Offside reports that both have been watching him this season. Las Palmas’ Alberto Moleiro has also been watched by both clubs.

But the La Liga pair have a lot of admirers, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and more big names going after them.

While those clubs are all following the development of Swedberg and Moleiro, none have scouted either up close, which it’s suggested could put Arsenal or Newcastle ‘in the box seat’.

Both men can play in a variety of positions, with Swedberg an attacking-midfielder, who can also play in genuine central-midfield role and on the left-wing, and Moleiro primarily a winger – either side – who can also play in the No.10 role.

Arsenal battling for a midfield player with Liverpool and City is nothing new.

All three clubs have been credited with an interest in Martin Zubimendi – also playing in La Liga – of late, while the Gunners and the Reds have both been turned down by him previously.

Interestingly, Real Sociedad, where the Spaniard currently plays, are also in the mix for both the aforementioned stars.

As such, if they are to lose Zubimendi to the Premier League, it seems they have a backup plan in place. It is believed, though, that a big move could be a little premature for either Swedberg or Moleiro at this stage.

If the form of both continues – Moleiro has four goals this term – they could show they are ready for a step up.

