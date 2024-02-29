Premier League club Arsenal are preparing to open contract negotiations with Italian midfielder Jorginho, the PA news agency understands.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the Gunners reportedly have the option to extend his deal until 2025.

Jorginho joined Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea last January and has so far made 41 appearances across all competitions, scoring once.

A Euro 2020 winner at Wembley, the former Napoli player has impressed Gunners boss Mikel Arteta with his professional approach and has added much-needed experience to a young squad at the Emirates.

It is understood that a one-year deal with the option of a further year is planned as an opening point for talks with Jorginho, who won the Champions League and Europa League during his five-year stint at Chelsea.

He put in a man-of-the-match display in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday and also shone in the recent 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, has been talking up a return to Italy, however.

Santos name-dropped Serie A trio Lazio, Juventus and former club Napoli in an interview with TV Play.

“He’d suit Lazio more, for the presence of coach [Maurizio] Sarri who already knows his characteristics very well, but also Juve who have a great director of sport like Cristiano Giuntoli, who he spent many years with at Napoli,” he said.

“I would not rule out a return to Napoli with new coach (Francesco) Calzona, who used to work with Sarri before that.”

Arteta will be very eager to keep hold of the experienced midfielder and has often waxed lyrical about him after completing the signing last January.

The signing of Jorginho was not very well received by Arsenal fans after their pursuit of Moises Caicedo, but Arteta insisted last February that the supporters would “fall in love” with the Italian.

“They are going to fall in love with him,” the Spanish manager told beIN Sports.

“The same way the players have and the coaching staff have here because of his personality, how humble he is, because he makes everybody better and that’s a huge quality.”

