Arsenal ‘prepare massive offer’ for Premier League star who ‘wants’ Liverpool transfer

Arsenal are ready to make a ‘massive offer’ to sign West Ham attacking midfielder Mohamed Kudus in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new attacking options ahead of the summer transfer market after their goals dried up slightly in the second half of the season.

Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions eight days ago with four games to spare after they beat Tottenham 5-1.

Arsenal have now turned their full attention to the Champions League with Mikel Arteta’s side facing Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening attempting to overturn a one goal deficit in the second leg of their semi-final.

As well as concentrating on the Champions League, they have turned focus on to finding new players to improve Arteta’s starting XI ahead of next season.

Arsenal have been playing midfielder Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker in recent months after both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz picked up season-ending injuries in the early part of the year.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have also spent time out of the side with injury this season and now Arteta sees the need for attacking improvements ahead of the summer.

It is likely that they will bring in a new centre-forward but a new winger or attacking midfielder is also on the agenda and a report in Spanish website Fichajes insists that Arsenal are ‘preparing’ a ‘massive offer’ for West Ham star Kudus.

Kudus can play anywhere across the attacking line with his best performances coming off the left-hand side this season.

The Ghana international has been identified by Arsenal ‘as an ideal asset to boost their quality’ and are ‘willing to make a significant financial commitment to secure his services.’

Sources ‘close to the player haven’t ruled out a change of scenery’ in the summer transfer window as the West Ham attacker ‘feels the time has come to take a step forward and become part of a more ambitious project’.

A potential move to Arsenal ‘fits with his sporting aspirations, as well as his desire to remain in the English capital’ while the ‘figure being considered for the possible transfer is around 70 million euros, a considerable but affordable investment for the Emirates Stadium team’.

It is understood that there have been no formal moves but West Ham ‘know that retaining the Ghanaian will be a difficult task if Arsenal’s interest ultimately materialises’.

Liverpool are also reportedly interested with former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown insisting Kudus “wants to make that move” to Anfield.

Brown told Football Insider last week: “Liverpool have been looking at Mohammed Kudus.

“He wants to make that move and will jump at the opportunity if an offer arrives. He scored his first goal of the year against Brighton, and all season he’s only got four – for a player of his ability and talent, that’s not good enough.

“The way he plays is going to catch your eye, but for most of the game he’s not doing enough.

“I think that’s the conclusion Liverpool will come to, as will other clubs who have been watching.

“He certainly isn’t doing enough to convince these clubs it would be worth spending £80million on him.”