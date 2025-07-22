Arsenal ‘prepare new move’ worth €80m for Gyokeres as agent ‘closes door’ on Man Utd

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Arsenal.

Arsenal are set to make a ‘new attack’ to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as his agent ‘closes the door’ on Man Utd, according to reports.

The Gunners have already completed four new signings so far this summer with Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke all joining.

A deal for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera is also understood to be close, while there are fresh reports on Tuesday linking Arsenal with Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze once again.

One player many fans thought would’ve been signed by now is Gyokeres with Arsenal and Sporting CP negotiating over add-ons after they struck an agreement on a fee on July 13.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed at the time: ‘Sporting confirm a deal in principle is in place, with an agreement of a €63.5million fixed upfront fee plus €10m in add-ons, while the striker’s agent has waived his fee to help facilitate the deal.’

Portuguese newspaper Record since revealed that ‘there is a disagreement regarding the bonuses, as Sporting is demanding that the variable component of the proposal, of 10 million euros, be easily achieved, while Arsenal is resisting this request.’

READ: Mailbox: Arsenal playing ‘4D chess’ to sign Isak in Martinelli part-exchange with Gyokeres the ‘pawn’

Fabrizio Romano has maintained in his new YouTube video that Gyokeres still only wants to sign for Arsenal despite claims that Man Utd could hijack the deal.

And Record are back on Tuesday to insist that Gyokeres’ agent ‘closes the door on’ Ruben Amorim and Man Utd over a potential transfer for his client this summer.

The former Coventry City striker’s representative, Hasan Cetinkaya, ‘feels hurt by the Portuguese coach due to the dismissal’ of Victor Lindelof and ‘crosses United out of the striker’s plans’.

Another Portuguese publication, A Bola, claim that Arsenal are ‘preparing a new attack’ for Gyokeres after over a week of stalling in negotiations.

The Gunners are ‘preparing a new move for the Swede to satisfy the wishes of coach Mikel Arteta, who is waiting for the signing of the 27-year-old striker’.

After initially agreeing a fee of €63.5m plus €10m in add-ons, ‘there is expectation at Alvalade that the Gunners will return to the hunt for the player and are increasingly close to the Green and Whites’ target: the aforementioned €80 million, achievable with fixed and variable fees’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘sudden switch’ from Gyokeres to Isak mooted with Newcastle ‘worried’ his ‘head has been turned’

👉 Arsenal ‘must win’ the title or Arteta is sacked? They aren’t the only club spending money to improve

👉 Arsenal face four-word question over Gyokeres as clown car Man Utd circle and Liverpool move quickly

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas insists that Gyokeres will find it is “two or three steps” up in the Premier League compared to Portugal.

Gallas said earlier this month: “He’s not just making one step up. It’s more like two or three steps, from Sporting to Arsenal right now. He’ll be playing against defenders who are really strong, maybe the strongest.

“In the first season, he will need to adapt. He’s tall, he’s massive, so I may get attacked for saying this but in Portugal, he had a much bigger advantage on the defenders. He will need to adapt to the Premier League defenders quickly.

“There’s a chance that his second year is much stronger than his first year at Arsenal. But Arsenal will not be wanting to wait for a major trophy any longer. And the signing of a striker is seen as that last piece of the puzzle to do exactly that.

“I hope that, if he comes in, he comes in and hits the ground running. We’ve all been waiting for Arsenal to sign a killer. Only time will tell if Gyokeres is an assassin in the Premier League.”