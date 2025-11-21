Real Madrid ‘prepare’ £132m offer to Arsenal star with ‘clear conviction’ amid Vini Jr, Rodrygo links

Real Madrid are preparing an offer for Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka amid uncertainty around the futures of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, according to reports.

Arsenal have made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently top of the table and four points ahead of nearest rivals Manchester City.

The Gunners signed eight new players over the summer transfer window in a big outlay and there are rumours that Arsenal could spend more in January to secure their place at the Premier League summit.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists they are focusing their attention on new deals for existing players initially before concentrating on any potential incomings.

On progress towards a new contract for Saka, Romano revealed: “For Bukayo Saka, Arsenal are making very good progress. There is a negotiation ongoing, but the exchange is quite positive between Arsenal and Saka’s camp over a new contract. Saka wants to stay. Arsenal obviously want Saka to stay. So the conversation is very good at this stage between Saka and Arsenal.”

And journalist Fabrice Hawkins claimed on Wednesday that Arsenal have now reached a deal in principle with the England international over a new deal.

Hawkins wrote on X: ‘Bukayo Saka agrees in principle to extend his contract with Arsenal until 2030. 24yo winger entered final 2yrs of previous deal. After William Saliba, the Gunners will secure Bukayo Saka.’

But now Spanish website Fichajes insist that Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen to bring Saka to the Bernabeu in the summer if one of Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo leaves.

Real Madrid are ‘preparing a €150m (£132m) bid’ with the La Liga side having ‘a clear conviction’ to make him their new right winger, especially if Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo departs.

The report adds: ‘For manager Xabi Alonso , Saka is more than just a talented player: he’s the ideal right winger for his style of play. With his speed, ability to assist, and goal-scoring prowess, the Englishman would provide a key attacking threat. Furthermore, his youth and potential fit perfectly with the ambitious rebuilding project the club is undertaking.

‘The board also agrees that Saka could fill some of the void left by the potential departures of Vinicius or Rodrygo. Reports indicate that Real Madrid had already approved an initial €120 million package to acquire the player this summer. However, new sources raise that figure, suggesting an offer of up to €150 million, which demonstrates the extent to which the club is prepared to make a strong bid for him.’