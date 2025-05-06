Arsenal appear resigned to losing Real Madrid target William Saliba, with Mikel Arteta reportedly already identifying the defender’s successor.

Saliba is said to be high on Real Madrid’s wishlist, with reports claiming the Spanish giants are willing to wait until his contract expires in 2027 – or try to tempt Arsenal with a cut-price deal a year earlier.

The France international has been a rock at the back since breaking into the Arsenal starting XI at the start of the 2022/23 season, following multiple loan spells in Ligue 1.

His arrival as a first-team regular helped transform the Gunners from top-four hopefuls into genuine title contenders. But despite Saliba’s influence, the Gunners are still waiting for a major trophy since his competitive debut in August 2022.

They’ve come close – two consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League attest to that – but Arsenal haven’t reached a domestic or European final during that period, and the pressure is quietly mounting.

Saliba’s centre-back partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes has been one of the best in Europe, and it’s no surprise that Real Madrid have taken notice.

The 23-year-old’s blend of composure, athleticism and intelligence fits the mould of a long-term successor to the likes of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

Links to Madrid have intensified in recent weeks, with Football Insider claiming Arsenal are growing ‘concerned’ by the Spanish side’s interest.

Arteta has also addressed the speculation, recently telling reporters: “I leave those kind of things more for [Arsenal sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to talk about.

“What I’m certain, because I had a conversation with him, that he’s so happy here, that he wants to continue with us, and what will happen in the future. Obviously it’s our negotiations and things that have to take time and process and [we have to] be on top of them.

“But I’m quite confident that William is very happy here and that’s the place that he wants to be.”

Despite Arteta’s confidence, a report from Cadena SER (via Foot Mercato) now claims Arsenal have already identified a replacement for Saliba, who is ‘likely to leave at the end of the season’.

According to the report, the Gunners are ‘aware’ of this possibility and ‘have already prepared an offensive to recruit his successor’.

Madrid are said to view Saliba as a ‘priority recruit’, and in preparation for a potential exit, Arsenal are ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

The 20-year-old has impressed in La Liga this season, and while Valencia could reportedly be tempted to sell for €20million (£16.9m), his release clause is believed to be ‘under €50m’ (£42.4m).

Mosquera’s agent is said to be planning talks with Valencia to discuss ‘interest from several teams’ – and if Arsenal are serious, they may need to move quickly.