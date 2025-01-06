Arsenal prepare offers for £93m Premier League duo as Gunners ‘decide to bet big’ on Arteta’s picks

Arsenal want to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and Brentford winger Mikkel Damsgaard in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have had a good season in the Premier League with Mikel Arteta’s men currently second in the table, six points off leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

Arsenal have only lost two Premier League matches all season and could have been doing even better if they’d had better luck with injuries.

Their starting XI on Saturday in a 1-1 draw against Brighton showed just how short the Gunners currently are in forward areas with Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard in from the start.

Arteta was missing Kai Havertz, who was missing the match through illness, and Bukayo Saka from the squad against Brighton with the latter ruled out for more than two months after tearing his hamstring last month.

The most obvious replacement for Saka, Raheem Sterling, picked up an injury in the same week as the England international and Nwaneri took the spot on right-hand side of their attack.

Nwaneri scored before he too succumbed to injury at half-time as Arsenal could only get a point at the Amex Stadium. On Nwaneri, Arteta confirmed after the match: “Really bad news because I think we’ve lost him (Nwaneri), we had to take him off at half-time with some muscular issues.”

And now Arsenal could have to bring in major reinforcements in forward areas to help Arteta’s side competing at the top of the league and in other competitions.

Reports in Spain claim that Arteta ‘wants’ Wolves forward Cunha – whose asking price is set at £60m – in the January transfer window with the Spaniard ‘looking for reinforcements’ in attacking positions.

The Brazilian’s ‘goal-scoring instinct have not gone unnoticed at the Emirates Stadium’ and Arsenal have ‘been closely following his development for some time and have compiled reports that highlight his consistent performance and his impact in the English league’.

The Gunners and Arteta ‘are willing to make a significant effort to close the signing in January’ and ‘when a club like Arsenal decides to bet big, the chances of retaining the player are significantly reduced’.

And Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Brentford winger Damsgaard ‘has caught the attention of Arsenal’ and the north London outfit are ‘willing to make a strong bid for his signing’.

The Dane’s ‘qualities have put him on the radar of several top clubs, but it is Arsenal who seem most determined to take the plunge and sign him’.

Brentford, for their part, ‘do not rule out selling him if an offer of around 40 million euros (£33m) arrives’ and a move to Arsenal would represent ‘a major step forward for Damsgaard’.