Arsenal prepare to table ‘lucrative bid’ for scary 36-goal striker they feel is yet to peak

Arsenal have reportedly ‘grown on the idea’ of making a formal offer for Viktor Gyokeres, and it’s believed they are ‘increasingly likely’ to table a ‘lucrative bid’ for the striker they feel still has ‘unfulfilled potential’.

Gyokeres is in the midst of a ridiculous breakout season with Sporting CP. It’s his first season in a top-flight league in any country, and he has already surpassed his best single-campaign goals tally.

Before this season, that was 22 goals in all competitions, coming for Coventry last term. He’s reached that tally in Liga Portugal alone for Sporting, and has another 14 goals in other competitions, taking his entire tally for the season to 36 so far; he has 16 assists for good measure.

Unsurprisingly, given he’s having one of the best seasons of anyone in Europe, some big sides are after him. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan have been linked with the forward, and the title-chasing Gunners may be the first to move.

According to GIVEMESPORT, there is a ‘growing feeling’ that Mikel Arteta’s side are planning to ‘test the waters’ with a ‘lucrative bid’ for Gyokeres when the summer transfer window opens.

It is suggested, however, that the hierarchy at the Emirates are eager not to pay his entire £86million release clause. Still, it seems the bid will be an expensive one, and it will surely have to be to get Sporting to agree to the Swede’s departure.

That Arsenal are not afraid to back Arteta means that if the price remains at the release clause, they might still pay it to ensure one of main targets can come through the door.

It’s said the Gunners have ‘grown on the idea’ of bidding for Gyokeres of late, with the failures of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah no doubt aiding that feeling.

It’s said Arsenal are ‘admirers of his style and feel he still has ambition and unfulfilled potential’. It is scary to think a striker with 36 goals this season still has a way to go, but the fact he never made it in the Premier League will spur him on to continue performing if he does return to England.

Gyokeres was on the books at Brighton for three years, and while he was at the club and not out on loan in the 2018/19 season – contrary to what happened in the other seasons – he never managed to play a Premier League game.

He’s played in the Championship across four separate seasons, so if he has a chance to come back to England, he’ll be looking to make his mark – Arsenal will hope they can get him in this summer and help him to reach his potential.

