According to reports, Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez has given an ‘explicit order’ for Vinicius Junior’s sale amid interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal remain in the market for a new winger to upgrade Gabriel Martinelli after missing out on Chelsea-newbie Morgan Rogers, and they are plotting an audacious move for Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian is regarded as one of the world’s best wingers, but his future at Real Madrid is in doubt because he has entered the final year of his current contract.

Vinicius Junior has been in negotiations with Real Madrid over a new contract for months, but an agreement is yet to be reached and Arsenal are trying to take advantage.

It has been reported that Vinicius would favour remaining at Real Madrid, but he would be open to Arsenal if he does not finalise a new deal with his current club.

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However, there are issues to overcome, with a report on Tuesday claiming Vinicius Junior has turned his nose up at Real Madrid’s latest ‘increased’ contract offer.

Real Madrid are also keen to avoid losing Vinicius Junior on a free transfer in 2027, with a report from Spanish outlet Sport via Sport Witness) claiming club president Perez has given the ‘explicit order’ for them to sell the winger this summer if he does not extend his deal in the coming weeks.

The report claims that one issue between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior relates to an apparent ‘loyalty bonus’ that he was ‘due to receive upon the contract’s expiration in 2027’, with the club ‘disagreeing’ as they ‘want to negotiate the amount as a renewal bonus’.

There is said to be room for manoeuvre with the two sides, but it is also noted that ‘all eyes are on Arsenal’ if he does not extend his deal.

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Arsenal stance revealed with Premier League holders ‘prepare’ record offer

Regarding Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s side are said to be ‘prepared to take a gamble’ on Vinicius, with it claimed they are willing to give him the most lucrative contract in Premier League history. The Premier League’s biggest earner is currently Erling Haaland.

However, they want Real Madrid to reduce his valuation from 170 million euros to 150 million euros.

Arsenal are also linked with alternatives, and ex-Premier League star Kevin Nolan thinks they would be better off with Nico Williams or Bradley Barcola.

“He’s obviously a complex character. His off-the-field stuff probably doesn’t suit what an Arteta looks at,” Nolan told talkSPORT.

“And I think they do go into all that great detail as well.

“What’s the character of the person? What’s his attitude like? What’s his personality like?

He continued: “I think someone like a Nico Williams would be perfect for an Arsenal. In that left-hand side role, or Barcola, if you like.

“They’re the ones who I thought would suit more of an Arsenal-type player than Vinicius Jr.”

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