Arsenal are reportedly ‘preparing a proposal close to €50m’ to sign top Chelsea target Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund after being snubbed by their top left wing target.

Chelsea were trying to get a deal for Gittens over the line before the Club World Cup, but fell short despite Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl insisting talks were “very, very respectful” before offering hope of a deal after the FIFA tournament this summer.

“There was contact with Chelsea FC, who got in touch again yesterday afternoon,” Kehl said on Wednesday. “We spoke again on the phone and exchanged expectations and different ideas.

“In the end, we didn’t come to an agreement because we have different ideas about the player’s current value. But the talks were very, very respectful. We have been in very good dialogue with Chelsea for many years.

“We are happy Jamie will now be part of our team at the Club World Cup and are delighted he is staying.

“I’m not responsible for the late offer- but, of course, I still have to deal with it and that’s what we’ve done.

“We looked into it very seriously, but in the end we also made a decision for ourselves.

“It’s still absolutely OK that Chelsea made this attempt. And, once again, we are in good dialogue. Let’s see how things develop in the future.”

And now Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Gittens has ‘aroused Arsenal’s interest’, with the Gunners ‘preparing a proposal close to €50m’ for his services this summer.

While it’s not clear exactly what Chelsea offered for Gittens, it’s thought an offer which amounts to around £42m also won’t be enough to persuade Dortmund into parting with the Englishman.

It is though claimed ‘Arsenal’s interest is the most serious so far’ and that the Bundesliga club’s ‘financial needs could open the door to a way out’.

The 20-year-old is an alternative to top target Nico Williams, who looked to be nearing a move to the Emirates before a ‘bombshell’ twist on Friday saw Barcelona return to fight for the Spain international’s signature.

Barca sporting director Deco has reportedly met with Williams’ agent to explore whether a deal is possible.

According to Sport, Barcelona held a ‘market summit’ with the player’s agent, Felix Tainta, in a hotel in the city as they look to compete for a player with ‘several very powerful offers on the table’.

Athletic Bilbao are keen to fend off interest with a new contract and wanted to understand Barcelona’s position.

The report confirms that Arsenal and Bayern have already ‘knocked on his door to negotiate’, but if he does leave Bilbao, Williams is believed to prefer staying in La Liga, with Mundo Deportivo adding that Williams ‘wants to hurry up his options and play for Barca’ as he is ‘crazy for them’.