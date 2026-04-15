Arsenal set £104m price tag for Gunners duo as they look to fund incredible summer transfer

Arsenal want to sell Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz for a combined fee of €120m (£104m) in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Bournemouth on Saturday in a huge blow to their Premier League title chances, although their destiny still remains in their own hands.

Man City closed the gap to six points on leaders Arsenal on Sunday by beating Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge and Pep Guardiola’s side still have a game in hand on the Gunners.

The real potential turning point could be this coming Sunday when Arsenal travel to face Man City in the Premier League in what is being billed as a “title decider”.

Arsenal have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, losing the Carabao Cup final to Man City and crashing out the FA Cup to Championship side Southampton.

But Arsenal are already looking forward to potential summer business with Jesus and Havertz underwhelming since returning to the side.

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And now reports in Spain claim that Arsenal ‘want to get’ €120m for the pair as they look to bring in another striker in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are looking to deliver ‘a major squad overhaul’ in the summer with Havertz and Jesus dispensable as the Gunners eye a new striker to provide Viktor Gyokeres with competition.

The report adds: ‘With the decision to let both players leave, Arsenal has already established a clear valuation for each. In the case of Kai Havertz, the club expects to receive between 70 and 80 million euros, a figure that reflects both his quality and his experience at the elite level.

‘Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, has a minimum price tag of around €40 million. The Brazilian striker, who has had an inconsistent season, remains a marketable player, especially due to his work rate and versatility in attack.

‘The sum of both operations would allow the London club to reach a figure close to 120 million euros, a key income to face new signings in the summer market.’

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There have been a number of players linked with joining Arsenal up front but the main name in the frame seems to be Julian Alvarez, which much of the Havertz and Jesus money could fund.

Providing an update on Jesus’ future on Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Regarding Gabriel Jesus, there have been stories from Italy. Gabriel decided to go with a new agent at the beginning of 2026 to start assessing his future.

“He is under contract with Arsenal until 2027, but I can guarantee to you that at this stage, the player is completely focused on trying to win something with Arsenal this season. He is really obsessed by that; he loves Arsenal.

“In the summer—not now in April or May—Gabriel Jesus could assess proposals in case of good bids for summer 2026. He could leave Arsenal one year before the expiration of his contract; that’s a possibility, but it’s not something he is actively searching for now.

“He wants to fight for titles, and then in the summer, the possibility for his exit could become concrete.”