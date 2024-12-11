A new report has revealed the ‘primary’ reason why Arsenal are considering a move for former Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The 53-year-old – who has previously had spells at Brighton and Newcastle United – joined Man Utd in the summer as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe made it his priority to make him their sporting director.

Ashworth was placed on gardening leave after Man Utd made an approach for his services and the two Premier League clubs eventually reached an agreement on a compensation package, which was worth around £3m.

He joined chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox in joining Man Utd ahead of this season as Ratcliffe overhauled their recruitment team.

Man Utd went to a great effort to land Ashworth, so it was a shock when it was announced on Sunday morning that he has left the Premier League giants after just five months.

Several reasons for Ashworth’s premature exit have since been reported and it’s been claimed that he was blamed for two disappointing summer signings.

It’s also been suggested that Ashworth could make a speedy return to football amid interest from Arsenal and Everton. A report from The Sun revealed:

‘Ashworth, who worked at Newcastle, Brighton, West Brom and the FA, could be offered a swift return. ‘Arsenal are assessing options to replace Edu as sporting director at the Emirates and Ashworth’s unexpected availability has caught their eye.’

‘Ashworth has a close relationship with Gunners managing director Richard Garlick, who is leading the search to land a new sporting director. ‘Garlick was legal director at The Hawthorns and worked under Ashworth before replacing him as the club’s sporting director when he left to join the FA in 2013. ‘Everton are also monitoring Ashworth as they wait for The Friedkin Group to complete a takeover. The club’s prospective new owners are in the process of conducting a structural review, which will lead to new appointments including a chief executive and technical director.’

Now, a report from Sky Sports has revealed the ‘primary’ reason for Arsenal’s interest, while Mikel Arteta’s side are also considering three potential alternatives to replace Edu.

The report also revealed when Arsenal plan to have Edu’s replacement in place.