Arsenal ‘prioritise’ 12-goal striker over three-man Saka back-up list

Arsenal will ‘prioritise’ Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January rather than bring in a short-term back-up for Bukayo Saka, according to reports.

Transfer expert Rudy Galetti says that the Gunners ‘are prioritizing Dusan Vlahovic as their top January target, with Arteta favoring him over a direct Saka replacement’.

Excuse the US spellings but you get the gist; Arsenal will favour long-time striker target Vlahovic – who has scored 12 goals in 22 games for Juventus this season – ahead of a wing option.

He does detail three names if the Vlahovic deal falls through, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo being joined by Jamie Gittens and Leroy Sane as options.

The Gunners moved with six points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Brentford on Wednesday night, with Gabriel Jesus scoring his third Premier League goal of the season along with Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Postecoglou sacked, trophyless Arsenal, Manchester United relegated and other football predictions for 2025

👉 Arsenal ‘plastic fans’ are ‘humiliating themselves’ with Arteta impatience

👉 Wright slams Arsenal star for ‘lack of concentration’ vs Brentford – ‘Would have been disastrous’

Arsenal were without top scorer Kai Havertz as well as Saka (who is sidelined until March), with Ethan Nwaneri filling in on the right side of the attack.

“Ethan’s played here before, so that’s a nice story, to get back to this one, I think he was really composed, really determined, taking risks, taking initiative. Very impressive,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Pundit Martin Keown added: “Ethan Nwaneri is definitely going to get those chances with Bukayo Saka not being available. It’s all there under the bonnet waiting to come out.

“This is a really exciting prospect for Arsenal. Another kid out of the academy. It’s really important that you have those players in the group demonstrating the quality coming through the academy.”

Ian Wright was pleased to see the goals being spread around the team in the absence of Havertz, saying: “I’m delighted to see those two players finding form at a time when Arsenal need it most. They are scoring goals, playing well and contributing. They’ve realised this season how important their contribution is going to be, you just hope it can continue for both of them.”

Arsenal could certainly give themselves more goalscoring options if they finally sign Vlahovic, who is involved in a contract stand-off with Juventus.

The Italian club want him to accept reduced terms as part of their on-going cost-cutting measures but the Serbian striker is understandably reluctant to commit to the club, despite threats that they will sell.

Arsenal could take advantage of his rapidly falling price, with reports in October suggesting that his price has fallen down below £50m.