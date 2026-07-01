Romano reveals ‘very good progress’ in Rogers to Arsenal update as Scott ‘call’ is made

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are making “very good progress” on a certain aspect of the Morgan Rogers deal but Aston Villa’s asking price remains high.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen several positions this summer as they look to build on their Premier League title victory last season.

Mikel Arteta ended their 22-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions again, while their run to the Champions League final helped boost this summer’s transfer budget.

Arsenal are looking for a new attacker with rumours that Gabriel Martinelli and/or Leandro Trossard could be sold this summer as they look to improve the left-hand side of their attack.

Despite some interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, Aston Villa’s Rogers has emerged as their top option to improve their attack and Romano insists that Arsenal “hope to find a way to negotiate” after finding out his £130m price tag.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal also have an interest in Barcola but their number-one option remains Morgan Rogers. For Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa want to put a price around £130 million to let him leave this summer.

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“Villa are aware of Arsenal’s interest and of interest from other clubs, including Chelsea. But in this moment, Arsenal have made very good progress on the player’s side for some time. And so, Arsenal keep pushing for Rogers.

“Barcola is on the list, but for Rogers, this depends on the price because Aston Villa want £130 million, but Arsenal hope to find a way to negotiate, maybe with add-ons, maybe with a different structure. Arsenal hope to be creative in order to find a solution for Rogers.”

Arsenal call about Alex Scott after Bruno Guimaraes bid is rejected

Arsenal are also looking to bring in a central midfielder this summer with rumours that they had a bid of around £45m turned down for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes last week.

And now Romano has revealed that Arsenal also made a “call” to Bournemouth about Alex Scott but the Gunners found out it he will be “difficult to get”.

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Romano added: “Arsenal had a bid rejected a few days ago for Bruno Guimarães. Arsenal also made a call for Scott—a conversation with Bournemouth took place. The message sent by Bournemouth is, ‘We don’t need money. We already sold many players over the last 12 months, so we want to continue with Scott.’ And they are offering Scott a new contract with the possibility to include a release clause for a future exit.

“So at the moment, it’s difficult to get Scott. There are still two months ahead, so we have to understand what’s going to happen in terms of conversations if some clubs, including Arsenal, want to try again.

“But at the moment, the situation with Alex Scott is Bournemouth want to keep him. Bournemouth received a call from Arsenal, but at the moment they are not advancing.”

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