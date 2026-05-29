Mikel Arteta drops big clue whether Martin Zubemendi will start for Arsenal v PSG

Martin Zubimendi has been out of form in recent weeks.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has suggested that Martin Zubimendi could start against Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.

Zubimendi has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season, following his move from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025.

While the Spain international has been brilliant for most of the season, Zubimendi has not been a regular in the Arsenal starting line-up in recent weeks.

Before Arsenal’s final Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace, the 27-year-old had been a substitute in four matches in a row.

Arsenal will take on PSG in the final of the Champions League on Saturday, and manager Arteta has dropped a big clue that the Spaniard will start in midfield.

In an interview with AS published on May 29, the Arsenal boss has noted that the Gunners will “need” Zubimendi.

READ: Owen tells Arteta to drop Arsenal duo in order to recall Gunners star for Champions League final

Martin Zubimendi could start for Arsenal vs PSG

When asked if whoever is playing in Zubimendi’s place can offer something different, or because he is physically tired, Arteta said: “No, Zubi’s season has been exceptional.

“I could give you a thousand examples of top-level players who have come to this league and compare what they’ve done in their first year with what Zubi has done, and I think it’s impressive.

“It’s also true that he’s played a number of games he’d never played before.

“There was a time when that put him in a difficult situation, and it was a tough decision, but I think there were some teammates at that moment who, for the type of game we had to play, could have helped us a lot as well.

“We took that relief away from him and then gave him that breathing room, that respite, and now we have crucial games where we’re going to need him. Definitely.”

READ MORE: Anthony Gordon to Barcelona could spark five transfer domino effect involving Liverpool and Arsenal

Martin Zubimendi wants to start for Arsenal in Champions League

Zubimendi himself has addressed the prospect of starting for Arsenal in the Champions League final against PSG.

When asked by Marca if he sees himself in the Arsenal starting line-up, Zubimendi said: “I always see myself playing, but what actually happens is another matter.

“Lately, I haven’t been getting much playing time, but I’m ready to go out and play.

“My overall performance in the Premier League has been very good, and I’m not going to dwell on these benchings.”

When further pressed if he will definitely start, Zubimendi said: “I don’t know, ask the manager [ Laughs ].

“It’s been a very demanding, long season, in which I’ve made efforts I haven’t made in my career, and that’s surely taken its toll.

“But I think I’m back to normal now.”

Zubimendi has made 56 appearances for Arsenal this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process.

READ NEXT: Arsenal are no plucky underdog and no Champions League final is ever a ‘free hit’