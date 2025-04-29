Arsenal v PSG prompts ‘digs’, exposes a ‘weakness’ and more nonsense

Arsenal v PSG should be sexy enough without claiming the Gunners have identified a ‘weakness’ or that Luis Enrique has had a ‘dig’ at Liverpool.

Far from the maddening crowd

‘The Best Team Never to Win the Champions League Takes Its Shot at Glory’ is the headline in the Wall Street Journal.

Silly Americans; they have misspelt ‘PSG’ (sixth in UEFA rankings) as ‘Arsenal’ (11th) all the way through the article.

Joshua Robinson writes: ‘This maddening club from North London has spent decades mingling with the game’s elite, only to deliver near misses, occasional brilliance, and embarrassing pratfalls.’

They have literally reached the semi-finals three times, fella.

PSG (five semi-finals, no trophy) want un mot.

Your sweetness is my weakness…

‘ITALIAN star Gianluigi Donnarumma is seen as one of the best keepers in the world – but Arsenal will target him,’ writes Sun Football Editor Charlie Wyett. And he’s probably right. A stopped clock and all that.

But do you know what’s absolutely not happened here?

‘Arsenal identify PSG ‘weakness’ who has been constant scourge to England and Premier League sides in Europe’

Nobody – and especially not Arsenal – has described one of the best goalkeepers in the world as a ‘weakness’. Not even Wyett was daft enough to do that.

Indeed, there’s not even a hint that the Gunners have ‘identified’ Donnarumma as a target at all, with Wyett simply writing that Mikel Arteta ‘is certain to tell his players to fire crosses into the box and they will look to make the most of their set-pieces’.

Well yes, he probably will; nobody in the Premier League has scored more set-piece goals.

But well done The Sun, for with one clickbait headline, you have made Arsenal look like arrogant pr*cks.

Can you dig it?

Arsenal v PSG in the Champions League semi-finals is surely sexy enough without pretending that there have been any ‘digs’, ‘messages’, or any other such nonsense.

But no, the Mirror have been panning for gold in Luis Enrique’s press conference and found…

‘Luis Enrique makes Liverpool dig as he sends Arsenal warning ahead of PSG clash’

Genuinely…has he f***.

‘Luis Enrique has questioned whether the Premier League is the best in the world after promising to go for a THIRD English scalp,’ writes John Cross.

Reel in shock as a Spaniard who spent all of his playing career in Spain – winning three La Liga titles – before managing Barcelona to two more La Liga titles, questions whether the Premier League is the best in the world.

‘Enrique also delivered a dig towards Liverpool after knocking out the newly-crowned English champions and says that knocking out them and Villa will only give his players confidence before facing Arsenal.’

Here is that ‘dig towards Liverpool’ in full:

“We beat Liverpool and they won the Premier League this year. But that doesn’t mean anything because every single match is different. Everybody speaks about the Premier League as being the best league in the world. “I don’t know if I agree or not. But we are full of confidence and looking forward to playing in the semi-final. Is Arsenal the best team we have come up against? One of the best teams, yes, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Is the ‘dig towards Liverpool’ that they beat Liverpool? If so, we’re pretty sure Liverpool already know…

A message to you, Arsenal…

One theme of this summer will be the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres, the top scorer of 2024 who is also ahead in 2025.

He followed a four-goal haul against Boavista on Sunday night by posting on Instagram: ‘Poker night with the boys.’

At first glance this looks like absolutely nothing to do with suitors Arsenal or Manchester United but Mediawatch is clearly a fool because football.london have spotted…

‘Viktor Gyokeres sends Arsenal another cryptic five-word message after blunt transfer response’

Because in the aftermath of a 5-0 win which kept Sporting top of the Portuguese league, Gyokeres’ first thought was obviously to confuse the f*** out of Arsenal with a cryptic message. Standard behaviour.

And on Football Insider:

‘Bruno Fernandes reacts to Viktor Gyokeres’ message as Man United see ‘done deal’’

Reel in shock once again as former Sporting midfielder celebrates latest Sporting win.

Question: When does a social media post become a ‘message’? And is the answer simply ‘when clicks’?