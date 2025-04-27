PSG boss Enrique insists he’s ‘not worried at all’ about Arsenal clash after shock Nice defeat

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique insists he’s “not worried at all” about facing Arsenal after the French side’s unexpected defeat against Nice on Saturday.

PSG were already crowned Ligue 1 champions earlier in April and appear to have taken their foot off the gas with a shock 3-1 defeat at home to Nice.

Fabian Ruiz’s goal cancelled out Morgan Sanson’s opener for Nice before Sanson was on the scoresheet again shortly after half-time to give the visitors the lead.

Before Burundi international Youssouf Ndayishimiye sealed the three points for Nice on 70 minutes despite PSG having 32 shots to their rivals’ seven.

On the surprise result, Enrique told reporters: “First of all, I would like to congratulate Nice. They were 100 per cent efficient, they came close to our goal once in the first half, and they scored.

“Then, they had two chances, and they scored again. They had a very high level of efficiency. I don’t think the result was deserved. We played a full match.

“At half time, we deserved a better result than a draw, and on their first chance of the second half, we conceded this goal. It’s surprising but it’s possible.

“Our goal was to continue breaking records and that one won’t be possible [PSG’s unbeaten record]. But that doesn’t change our goal of reaching the Champions League final.”

PSG drew Premier League giants Arsenal in their Champions League semi-final with the Gunners taking confidence from their emphatic 5-1 aggregate victory over Real Madrid earlier this month.

Asked if he is worried by the result against Nice as they head into the match against Arsenal, the PSG boss replied: “Based on what I saw, I’m signing up straight away for Tuesday in London and the return leg.

“Not for the result, obviously, but I saw a team that had 30 chances to score. I’m not worried at all. We attacked, didn’t calculate, and we came up against a goalkeeper who made some incredible saves.

“We are the best team in France, by far, we proved it. We have to be brave now and think about winning the Champions League.”

“Right now, the players are clearly affected. We deserved to win, no doubt about it. But if the opponent is 100 per cent efficient and you’re not as efficient as usual, things turn around. It’s as simple as that.”

When asked why he fielded a full-strength side, Enrique continued: “Draw whatever conclusions you want from that.

“I’m not going to give any clues to Arteta.”