According to reports, Arsenal target Julian Alvarez has decided on his ‘preferred’ transfer as Paris Saint-Germain provide competition.

The 26-year-old made his name at Man City, but he has taken his game to another level since joining Atletico Madrid during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Alvarez opted to pursue an exit from the Etihad after finding himself stuck behind Erling Haaland in the pecking order, and he has 49 goals in his 106 appearances for Atletico Madrid.

This remarkable form has alerted the attention of clubs around Europe and it has been suggested that he could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are among those linked with Alvarez, who worked with Mikel Arteta at Man City and has been mooted as an upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres.

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However, Arsenal face a real fight to sign Alvarez, who is also attracting interest from FC Barcelona and PSG ahead of this summer.

Now, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims PSG have now stepped up their interest in signing Alvarez, with head coach Luis Enrique ‘approving a hijack’ on Arsenal and Barcelona for the talented forward.

It is stated that the Gunners ‘won’t give up’ hope of landing Alvarez this summer, but he is reportedly clear that his preference is a move to Barcelona.

The report claims:

‘That endorsement has significantly strengthened PSG’s interest, and the French giants are now firmly positioned among the leading contenders for his signature.

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‘Barcelona remain desperate to bring Alvarez to Camp Nou, and sources state the striker has long viewed the Catalan club as his preferred destination. Indeed, Alvarez’s camp have never hidden that Barca would be his first-choice move if circumstances allowed.’

One main obstacle threatens move to Barcelona

The same report claims ‘Atletico Madrid’s demands are creating major complications’ for Barcelona, while Spanish outlet Fichajes have gone further regarding PSG’s interest.

They have claimed that the Ligue Un giants are ‘preparing’ a ‘record offer’ to sign Alvarez for around 150 million euros (£130m).

The report claims: ‘PSG has set its entire financial machinery in motion to snatch Atlético de Madrid’s star player, the Argentine striker Julián Álvarez.

‘Luis Enrique, the architect of the Parisian project, has identified the South American striker as the key piece to usher in a new era of continental dominance at the Parc des Princes. Reports from the club’s offices suggest that the club is prepared to pay a record fee to complete the deal.’

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