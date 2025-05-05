‘I saw them get nervous’ – Neville rates chance of Arsenal overcoming PSG in Champions League semi-final

Gary Neville has rated the chance of Premier League side Arsenal overcoming Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Gunners are 1-0 after a tight first leg at the Emirates Stadium with Ousmane Dembele’s early goal giving Luis Enrique’s side control of the tie.

Arsenal had some good chances last Tuesday and will still be hopeful of overturning a slim deficit to reach the Champions League final in Munich.

The Gunners’ preparations weren’t the best with Mikel Arteta fielding a strong side against Bournemouth in a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates on Saturday.

Despite that, Neville reckons Arsenal can get a positive result and potentially use “nervous” support at the Parc des Princes to their advantage.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “The worry for Arsenal is they played their strongest side [against Bournemouth] and still lost.

“But I genuinely think Arsenal can do it. I think they can go to PSG and do it.

“I went there with David Beckham once to watch Real Madrid play there and I saw them [PSG] get nervous.

“There’s such an expectation around PSG winning the Champions League. It will be hostile for the first 20 mins and if they score it will continue to be hostile.

“However, if you can get a goal – which Arsenal definitely can either from a set-piece or a counter-attack or a bit of brilliance – I think you can see and feel the mood changing in that stadium.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Wright hits out at ‘soft’ Arsenal as he makes PSG prediction after Arteta confirms injury blow

👉 Arsenal make shock ‘enquiry’ for Real Madrid star as the La Liga giants reveal asking price

👉 ‘Angry’ Odegaard blasts ‘unacceptable’ Arsenal team-mates after Bournemouth defeat



“I think Arsenal are in with a shout this week. It’s a huge game for Arsenal, it’s a season-defining game and could be career-defining for some of the players if they come from behind to beat PSG.

“Beating PSG and reaching the Champions League final would be an incredible achievement.”

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reckons Arsenal can get a win against PSG on Wednesday but he reckons a final between the French side and Barcelona would be fitting.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “If there is a team who can go to PSG and win it’s Arsenal. I don’t think it’s about ability at this stage, I think it’s about mentality and belief.

“In Bukayo Saka they’ve got a matchwinner who can turn the game on its head. There’s positives there but if the mindset isn’t right, they will get smoked, I’m telling you.

“The problem for Arsenal is PSG are a proper team, I don’t think they’re invincible but they’ve been the best team in the Champions League.

“If you’re a football purist, you want the two most attacking and free teams in the final.

“PSG and Barcelona are the two most attacking and free teams in terms of letting their attacking players just go.

“I think that would make for an unbelievable spectacle and throw us into a different cycle where managers attack more.

“Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick could be the managers to follow in terms of their philosophy instead of Pep Guardiola who has been great at it in a great era.”

READ NEXT: Ex-Liverpool star Owen insists only two sides can win the Premier League title next season