According to reports, Arsenal have decided to ‘pull the plug’ on a deal with a European giant after sporting director Andrea Berta sent a ‘message’.

The Gunners are yet to make a summer signing, but they are closing in on a couple of deals with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga reportedly set to be their ‘next significant arrival’ after Martin Zubimendi.

These will be useful additions, but they are still working on priority deals for a striker and winger after they were toothless in attack during a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failing to win a trophy.

There were a couple of updates on Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker on Tuesday night, with a huge bid to be submitted for Viktor Gyokeres, while they play a ‘game of chicken’ with RB Leipzig over Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal are also looking to land a new winger as they have become overly reliant on Bukayo Saka in wide areas, with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams mooted as targets.

Their new winger is reportedly likely to compete with Gabriel Martinelli after he endured a sub-par campaign in 2024/25, but it has also been suggested that the Brazil international could leave.

Over the weekend, a report claimed Bundesliga champions are ‘discussing’ a move for Martinelli as they are scouring the market for a new winger, while the Gunners have set their asking price.

However, a report from Football Insider insists Arsenal have decided to ‘pull the plug on a deal’ involving Martinelli, despite him being a ‘target’ for Bayern Munich.

The Gunners are reportedly ‘not planning’ to offload Martinelli, with one reason given for this stance. The report adds:

‘Arsenal are themselves looking for a new left-sided winger to provide competition and potentially upgrade on Martinelli as they look to make a leap in their quest for silverware. ‘However, it is believed the London club are leaning towards keeping Martinelli – despite being aware his sale could raise big funds.’

Earlier this week, a report from The Athletic revealed sporting director Berta’s ‘message’ to Martinelli regarding his role at Arsenal.