According to reports, Arsenal have officially ‘opened talks’ with William Saliba over a new contract amid interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Saliba has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world and the Gunners face a fight to keep him with Real Madrid reportedly plotting a summer move.

Real Madrid are likely to be busy in the transfer market this summer as the Spanish giants have endured a woeful trophyless season under Carlo Ancelotti.

They have already secured a new right-back with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold set for a free transfer, and their next priority will likely be a centre-back.

Real Madrid have been linked with several potential targets, but Saliba is widely reported to be their preferred option and their interest is said to have sparked ‘concern’ at Arsenal with ‘alarm bells ringing’.

Saliba is under contract until 2027, but Arsenal are keen to tie him down to a new contract, with a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirming that they have ‘opened talks’ with the centre-back.

While the France international has ‘other suitors’, a move to Real Madrid is ‘likely’ if he decides to part ways with Arsenal.

To avoid this, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has ‘held discussions’ as they ‘hope to end any doubt over his future’.

Ornstein has also revealed Saliba’s current stance on a new contract with Arsenal ‘pursuing an agreement’.

‘The club have yet to make an offer but that will come in due course as they progress discussions and pursue an agreement. ‘Saliba is known to be happy at Arsenal but will inevitably seek a deal reflecting his status as one of the leading players in his position across world football at the age of just 24.’

In March, Saliba insisted that he “wants to win big things with Arsenal”.

“Not yet, because there is some years (left), so there is no rush at the minute,” Saliba said when asked whether negotiations over a new contract had started.

“I’m happy here, that’s it. I want to win big things with Arsenal. If you leave this club without winning anything the fans will forget about you. I want to win big things here.”