Arsenal pursuit of Arteta’s ‘top target’ off until next summer as January signing ‘looks impossible’

Arsenal will not pursue Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in January, according to a report.

Luiz is one of this season’s most in-form Premier League midfielders, providing seven goal contributions in 16 appearances.

He has been a transfer target for the Gunners for around 18 months.

Mikel Arteta’s side tried to sign the Brazilian on deadline day in the 2022 summer transfer window, seeing three bids knocked back by the Villans.

Since then, Arsenal have tried to sign Moises Caicedo and have successfully brought in Jorginho and Declan Rice.

But Thomas Partey’s injury problems remain a huge concern for Arteta, who still appears to be interested in signing Luiz.

There has been some talk of a January swoop, though the Gunners would be forced to pay an extortionate fee with Villa unwilling to let him leave mid-season.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal will ‘push to land’ the 25-year-old at the end of the season with a January pursuit extremely unlikely.

The report states that the signing of Luiz mid-season ‘looks impossible’ as the Villans want at least £100million for their star midfielder.

Gunners director of football Edu Gaspar is said to be a ‘big fan’ of his compatriot, who has ‘a lot of other admirers’ at the Emirates.

Edu and Arteta feel they will be able to ‘push’ for Luiz next summer with financial fair play worries eased and funds available to spend.

The same outlet has previously claimed that Luiz is Arsenal’s ‘top target for 2024’.

Luiz is under contract at Villa Park until 2025 and it is added that Arsenal are also looking at Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

There is a lot of interest in Palhinha, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool also keen.

Palhinha has been very impressive since joining the Cottagers from Sporting last summer.

This season, he has registered 76 tackles, the most in the Premier League by 24, with Sheffield United’s Vinicius Souza second with 52.

