Arsenal pushing hard to make £38m Tottenham star their next signing amid agreement

Arsenal are still ‘pushing hard’ to sign Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero amid interest from Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in quality over quantity in the summer transfer window after Mikel Arteta led the club to their first Premier League title in 22 years last season.

Arsenal have signed Illan Meslier from Leeds United on a free transfer and Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for around £34m, while the Gunners made Piero Hincapie’s loan move into a permanent deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

Sporting director Andrea Berta and Arteta are closing in on the signing of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, while they also want a new winger.

In recent weeks a new centre-back has also jumped up their priority list after an injury to William Saliba and Tottenham star Romero – who is set to leave Spurs – has been linked to Arsenal.

And now Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has revealed that Arsenal are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Romero from their north London rivals but Atletico Madrid are currently ‘leading’ the race.

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Pedulla said on his website: ‘We can add that in just a few minutes, direct contact has been established between Tottenham and Atletico Madrid to get to the heart of the matter.

‘Atletico is moving forward, and an agreement with Cuti would not be a problem.

‘It’s the same deal Inter reached last Friday (after previously reaching an agreement worth around €40 million for his transfer with Tottenham).

‘We explained that it was a way to get ahead of the competition, but that the deal would be unlocked by a sale, a top priority.

‘Pavard in particular offered to the entire world but without much appeal; furthermore, the Frenchman has so far rejected the few offers the Nerazzurri have received.

‘And so, it was inevitable that competition would return: Atletico Madrid had started with a lower price for the player, and will have to reach at least the famous €40 million.

‘Arsenal have also been pushing hard for Romero in recent days, but relations with Tottenham have been frosty for years.

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‘We’ll have to wait for the final steps, but right now, Atlético are leading the race for the Argentine central defender.’

Arsenal target Romero has ‘agreed a contract’ with Atletico Madrid

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey has already reported that the Tottenham defender wants to join Atletico Madrid this summer.

Bailey said: ‘Inter had previously negotiated a deal with Tottenham worth up to £38million, but we understand the Serie A champions were unable to agree personal terms with Romero.

‘Atletico, however, have succeeded where Inter fell short as they push to hijack the deal.

‘Sources have confirmed Romero has agreed a contract on terms similar to those he currently earns at Tottenham, removing one of the biggest obstacles to completing the transfer.

‘The defender has long admired Simeone and views the opportunity to play under his fellow Argentine as the ideal next step in his career.’

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