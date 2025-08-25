According to reports, Arsenal are ‘pushing hard’ to make another marquee summer signing after performing a second hijack on Tottenham Hotspur.

After enduring a disappointing season in 2024/25, Arsenal have made a statement this summer as they are closing in on Liverpool as this window’s biggest spenders in Europe.

So far this summer, the Gunners have invested over £250m to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze.

Eze had been expected to be Arsenal’s last marquee signing of this window, with it subsequently reported that they have turned to a player for the future, as The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that they have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign 16-year-old Shamrock Rovers starlet Victor Ozhianvuna.

However, it emerged on Monday that they are challenging Spurs in the race to sign centre-back Piero Hincapie from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Over the past 24 hours, it has emerged that the Leverkusen star wants to leave the German side before this transfer window closes and there is a 60 million euro (£52m) release clause in his contract.

Hincapie has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League over the past year as he has also been mooted as a future Liverpool player, with the 23-year-old capable of playing at centre-back and left-back.

Arsenal are already well-stocked in defence, but they are reportedly set to ‘bid’ for Hincapie, who ‘favours’ Mikel Arteta’s side over north London rivals Spurs.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since revealed why Hincapie is keen on a move to Arsenal, while there is an “important domino”.

He said on X: “Piero Hincapié considers Arsenal project as very attractive and he’s keen on the move.

“Initial talks have started on player side with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

“No bid yet as Kiwior-Porto and Zinchenko exits are important part of the domino.”

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, has confirmd that the Gunners are “pushing strongly” for Hincapie.

“#Arsenal are now pushing strongly to sign Piero #Hincapié after yesterday’s exclusive news that he wants to leave Bayer 04 Leverkusen with immediate effect. Hincapié is keen to join Arsenal,” Plettenberg tweeted.

“The €60m release clause is valid and Arsenal are fully informed. It cannot be ruled out that he could be available for less than €60m. Hincapié is keen on Arsenal, while Tottenham are also in the race.”