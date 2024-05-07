Arsenal ‘put price’ on Newcastle target as Romano namedrops two strikers as ‘ideal’ Gunners signings

Oleksandr Zinchenko is being linked with Newcastle United and Bayern Munich.

According to reports, Arsenal have ‘put a price on’ Oleksandr Zinchenko amid interest from Newcastle United and Bayern Munich.

The Gunners invested around £30m to sign Zinchenko from Premier League rivals Manchester City during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old was viewed as a coup for Arsenal at the time and was signed as an upgrade on Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Zinchenko has often been caught out defensively over the past two seasons and he has slipped down the pecking order in recent weeks.

The Ukraine international has been an unused substitute in Arsenal’s last two Premier League games as Mikel Arteta has preferred Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior at full-back.

The imminent return of Jurrien Timber is also likely to impact Zinchenko and he could be on the move in the summer.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are interested in Zinchenko and Arsenal have ‘put a price’ on him.

Arsenal are said to value Zinchenko ‘at around €45 million and ‘this figure does not seem to discourage interest from clubs wishing to secure his signature’.

The potential sale of Zinchenko would raise funds for Arsenal to sign a new striker in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko as ideal signings for the Premier League title contenders.

“Viktor Gyokeres is celebrating winning the title with Sporting in Portugal, but I’m told there is still interest from many top clubs, including Arsenal, in signing the prolific Swedish striker this summer,” Romano said via his Daily Briefing column.

“Arsenal have been scouting Sporting players multiple times this year, so Gyokeres is a player they appreciate, alongside Alexander Isak at Newcastle.

“They also appreciate Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig, so it’s still early days and Arsenal are exploring the strikers market, but let’s see what they’re going to decide in terms of the budget.

“For his part, Gyokeres wants to keep all the options open, so he could be one to watch in the summer transfer window.

“Let’s see what Arsenal decide to do, but personally I’d go for a proper number 9, someone who can score guaranteed goals. I’m big fan of Gyokeres and Sesko but it’s not easy to pay big amount of money for top strikers so Arsenal are facing an important decision.

“In any case, it’s also worth saying that they are super happy with Kai Havertz’s performances up front, and also with his attitude.

