Arsenal surge in race for £100m striker as Romano confirms ‘movements’ on signing from PSG

Arsenal have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi as a report claims the teenager looks set to be denied his ‘dream’ transfer.

Kroupi joined Bournemouth from second-tier French side FC Lorient for just £12m and one year on he’s had a £100m price tag slapped on his head as top Premier League and European sides circle the teenager, with Arsenal reported to be particularly keen on his services.

Last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed three signings are “almost guaranteed” at Arsenal ahead of next season, with their priority to strengthen in attack.

Romano later confirmed that Arsenal have “called” over signing Kroupi, but they stiff competition to sign the 19-year-old, who scored a record 13 goals in a debut Premier League season for the Cherries.

French outlet FootMercato claimed earlier this week that Arsenal face missing out to Paris Saint-Germain in the battle for Kroupi, who ‘dreams’ of playing for the Ligue 1 giants.

The report claims:

‘For PSG, the matter is far from simple, and they have only just entered the race. Especially since, according to our information, Bournemouth’s asking price is €100 million. But the Parisian club can count on one major advantage: Eli Junior Kroupi dreams of playing for PSG. He would therefore be delighted at the prospect of joining the Parisian side. ‘This is an important first step in the right direction in what promises to be a heated transfer saga. Aware that he is one of the future stars of world football, European clubs are determined not to miss their chance. The battle is therefore expected to be particularly fierce.’

But Get French Football News have now given Arsenal a huge boost in their pursuit of the teenager as that although ‘PSG are looking to their attack this summer’, their focus is on either AS Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomandé and ‘Kroupi is not a target’.

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Kroupi and Barcola?

PSG’s Bradley Barcola has also been linked with Arsenal, along with Liverpool, and Romano took to X on Thursday to confirm that ‘movements are expected this summer’.

He wrote: ‘Movements are expected around Bradley Barcola this summer as reported in May with Arsenal, Liverpool and one more club keen on PSG winger.

‘Despite fake reports around, the agent of Barcola is Moussa Sissoko already since 2025.’