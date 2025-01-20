Arsenal ‘raise offer’ for top striker target as Bundesliga star ‘has already said yes’

Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko with Mikel Arteta keen to secure his services, according to reports.

The Gunners threw away three points against Aston Villa on Saturday with Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz giving Arteta’s side a two-goal lead on 55 minutes.

Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins struck by for the Villans on 60 and 68 minutes before a late Mikel Merino winner for Arsenal was ruled for handball late on.

That draw means Arsenal have dropped six points adrift of leaders Liverpool – who have a game in hand – and the season is not going to plan for the Gunners.

Arteta’s outfit have struggled with injuries in recent weeks with Gabriel Jesus one of the latest to be ruled out as Arsenal announced last week that he would miss the season with an ACL injury.

That led to Arteta admitting that Arsenal are “actively looking” for new signings in the January transfer window as their search for players to improve their squad depth.

One name that keeps appearing is that of RB Leipzig striker Sesko – who has scored 13 goals in 23 matches in all competitions for the Bundesliga side – and there have been rumours Arsenal could look to make a loan move.

However, Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, has dismissed the speculation, he said last week: “I don’t know where this story has come from but I have never talked with Arsenal about a loan move for Sesko.

“Sesko is not a player for loans and this was never a topic with Arsenal or any other club. If you ask me if Sesko will move in January, I can only say Sesko is a RB Leipzig player and fully focused on that.”

A permanent deal seems the only way the Gunners could finalise a deal for Sesko this month and reports in Spain claim that Arsenal have ‘raised’ their offer for the Slovenia international.

It is claimed that the Gunners are ‘betting heavily’ on Sesko this month and have ‘decided to step up their offer to sign’ the RB Leipzig striker in January.

Arsenal are now ‘willing to put a figure close to 70 million euros on the table to close the deal in the winter transfer market’ with other suitors Barcelona finding it ‘difficult to compete with the financial power of the Premier League’.

The latest report from Spain comes after the Daily Mirror claimed last week that Sesko ‘has already said yes’ to Arsenal in case the north London club agree a fee for his transfer.

The Gunners seem to need a proper centre-forward, as well as other signings, to help them overhaul Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

And Arsenal legend Alan Smith admits that losing the title to Liverpool, and not Manchester City, would “sting badly” after two years of finishing as runners-up.

Smith told bonuscodebets.co.uk: “It would sting and sting badly if Liverpool end up winning the league because you’re waiting for Man City to trip up. Arsenal have been on their shoulder for the last few years and they were next in line, the Gunners, should City come to the end of that winning period.

“And then all of a sudden, (Liverpool) leapfrog them as it were, move in front. So that will be difficult to take. Arsenal fans are kind of gradually accepting it, with that gap. Not giving up on the title yet. It hurts, because Arsenal have been second in line, ready to take over.

“But that’s football. These things happen and you’ve got to keep pushing and keep on trying to improve. A few years ago Arsenal weren’t pushing for the title, they were nowhere near it, so this is where they should be now, vying for it. But it would be a heavy blow if Liverpool do lift the title and Arsenal are second or third. That would hurt.”

Smith added: “The squad is still young and these players are learning all the time, learning from mistakes, learning from victories. It needs to be added too.

“There will be one or two players that Arteta thinks need to be moved out and bring some more in. You always need to freshen things up.

“The core of the team can still achieve big things. It’s just a shame the way things have developed this season.”