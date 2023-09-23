‘Devastated’ Arsenal star makes Arteta demand as ‘murmurings’ build towards transfer exit

Aaron Ramsdale has sent a clear message to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after being dropped to the bench for their last two matches, according to reports.

Arteta has chosen David Raya over the England international in their last two outings against Everton in the Premier League and versus PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Arsenal won both games with Raya keeping two clean sheets in the process and now there’s discussion if Ramsdale will regain his place at all.

And now Football Insider claim that the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth goalkeeper is ‘not willing to be second-choice at Arsenal following David Raya’s recent introduction to the side’

Sources have told the website that there could now be ‘murmurings of a potential exit for Ramsdale if he is not restored to the side before the January transfer window’.

Raya was brought in as competition for Ramsdale when he joined on loan from Brentford in the summer transfer window with few people expecting him to leapfrog the England goalkeeper so quickly.

Football Insider‘s source insists it has been ‘no surprise’ to see Ramsdale linked with Bayern Munich and Chelsea in recent days as clubs monitor his situation.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Ramsdale will be “devastated” as being dropped has coincided with him getting into the England starting XI in a recent friendly.

“Ramsdale will be in the horrors now. The Euros are coming he’s thinking to himself I’ve just played for England I’ve got a chance now,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT. “Now he probably won’t even get on the plane.

“Dean Henderson left Manchester United and has gone to Crystal Palace and he’s got a task to get Sam Johnstone out of the side.

“He has to go and play somewhere, it’s as simple as that. We said it about Phillips and Maguire and these players but I mean Ramsdale, you’d be devastated.

“He got his team into the Champions League he played a big part of it but football is heartless.”

There has been a lot of talk around Arteta’s decision to drop Ramsdale but Arsenal legend Henry reckons the Gunners boss thinks Raya is a “better goalkeeper” who can help win them the Premier League title.

“It’s not about who is right or who is wrong – Mikel Arteta is the coach,” Henry told CBS Sports.

“He sees David Raya as a guy that can win him the league. When he sold Bernd Leno, he saw Aaron Ramsdale as a guy who could help them get to the top four.

“I think if he [Arteta] wants to go and get David Raya, it’s not me that wants him, it’s not Jamie [Carragher], it’s not Peter [Schmeichel], it’s not whoever. It doesn’t really matter. He [Arteta] went to get him [Raya]. He [Arteta] thinks he is the better goalkeeper – there is no rotation there.

“Arteta thinks David Raya is better and that’s about it. People have to stop with that goalkeeper thing.”