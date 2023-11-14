Ramsdale’s dad launches bizarre rant at Carragher, Murphy for ‘personal’ attack on Arsenal keeper

Aaron Ramsdale’s father has hit out at Jamie Carragher and Danny Murphy over their “unfounded” opinion of the Arsenal goalkeeper.

The Gunners stopper was dropped for their 1-0 victory over Everton in mid-September as Mikel Arteta chose to try David Raya out in his place.

Ramsdale had done little wrong in the early weeks of the season but it is clear now that the Arsenal boss was always thinking about making the Spaniard his number one this season.

Carragher didn’t believe Ramsdale was being genuine when the England international was pictured applauding Raya for a brilliant save against Tottenham.

And Ramsdale’s dad, Nick, called the Sky Sports pundit “a disgrace” at the time and launched a defence of his son’s character.

But Nick Ramsdale has now clarified why he made those comments and had another dig at Carragher for suggesting the Arsenal goalkeeper is “a phoney”.

Speaking to The Highbury Squad podcast, Nick talked about the criticism: “It’s the unfounded stuff you find difficult. Football is all about opinion.

“But when people start questioning Edward or Oliver, or Caroline or me or Aaron then you have to speak up. If somebody says he’s not a good goalkeeper or I don’t like his attitude fair enough.

“But if you then start questioning the way he was brought up or the way he’s perceived then – and I think justly – the hackles go up on the back of my neck and you have to say stuff.

“Sometimes you find it difficult. Mr Carragher was talking like my lad was a phoney but he doesn’t know Aaron, he doesn’t know if he’s a phoney or not.

“He was on Sky judging my son and he doesn’t even know him.”

TalkSPORT pundit and former Liverpool midfielder Murphy also had an opinion on the incident at the time and Ramsdale’s dad added: “Aaron’s character is all, not nothing, all.

“He knows where he’s come from, he knows who’s helped him and he knows that you don’t just win with 11 players… now it’s a squad thing.

“You don’t sulk. The same as one of the best ones ever Conor Coady, you look at him for England with Tyrone Mings they were always laughing and always happy and they weren’t playing.

“You need them type of people. Conor’s character is the same as Aaron’s.

“But if you don’t know people how can you judge them? I wasn’t playing golf at the time I was watching the game and okay so I’d had a couple of beers but I didn’t say anything abusive.”

On Murphy specifically, Nick continued: “I was in the back of the Mirror or Sky Sports and then I thought I died down. And then Danny Murphy was giving his ten-pence worth.

“I was asked to go on talkSPORT to reply to what Carragher had said. But I’d said what I said in the heat of the moment, it wasn’t for debate. I didn’t have to justify it.

“I mean I justify it now because I’m with you two and I know for a fact it’s not going be misconstrued what I’ve said, whereas I’m just adding more fuel to the fire if I’d gone on talkSPORT.

“Really and truly I should’ve done because the game of golf I played was absolutely terrible so I wasted four hours of walking around a golf course.

“But Murphy again, he took it to the football side of it and it wasn’t the football side it was the personal side.”

He added: “They don’t make a distinction. They think there’s a crossover between professional and personal but there isn’t.

“They would be the first two, if somebody came up to them while they were having a meal and started giving them grief, to say ‘excuse me I’m having a meal now, I’m not at work’.

“So they can differentiate between when they’re at work and not at work.”