‘For God’s sake’ – Ramsdale’s dad slams Arsenal boss Arteta for ‘wrong’ treatment of his son

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been criticised by Aaron Ramsdale’s father for his “wrong” treatment of the goalkeeper this season.

The Gunners stopper was dropped by Arteta for their 1-0 win over Everton in mid-September with summer signing David Raya replacing him between the sticks.

Ramsdale had hardly put a foot wrong in the opening weeks of the season but Arteta seemingly planned to make the move to Raya at some point during the campaign.

The England international has made two appearances since, both in the League Cup against Brentford and West Ham, and Ramsdale’s dad is frustrated that Arteta hasn’t given him a proper chance to regain his place as number one.

Ramsdale’s father, Nick, told The Highbury Squad: “Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off.

“Aaron’s got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody. You’ve got to give the guy a chance for God’s sake. Even though the way it’s been done, in my eyes, it’s been wrong and we can talk about that but it’s the decision.”

He added: “Aaron’s lost that smile to when he was holding onto that ball at this moment in time. And it is difficult. It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying you need to keep smiling.”

But Ramsdale has publicly stated that his relationship with fellow Arsenal goalkeeper Raya is good and that the Spaniard helps him when he feels “down because of the situation”.

“We work professionally really well together,” Ramsdale said.

“We push each other in training and there are days where I come in and I’m down because of the situation and he picks me up. And for whatever reason, there might be a day where he’s down and even though I’m suffering and hurting for not playing, I have to stand up and be able to push him.”

Ramsdale has been included in the England squad for the forthcoming fixtures but Gareth Southgate has warned that he needs to force his way back into Arteta’s side sooner rather than later.

Southgate told reporters: “We’re just going to have to see how it is. I had that conversation with him in the last camp. He’s still battling to be the No 1 at Arsenal, and his profile and the way he can use the ball with his feet, we like and think is important.

“But there is a reality as a keeper, if we get to March and he’s six months without playing regularly, then I’m never going to promise things that I couldn’t guarantee delivering. So he knows that, he’s perfectly realistic about that.”