Jordan destroys Arsenal star Ramsdale and his dad in ‘bedtime story’ rant; Man Utd man catches strays

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been told by former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan that he shouldn’t need “mummy and daddy to come out and say things for you”.

Mikel Arteta brought in David Raya from Brentford over the summer transfer window in an attempt to provide Ramsdale with some serious competition.

But the former Sheffield United goalkeeper has now been replaced by the Spaniard with Arsenal boss Arteta putting Raya in net for the first time in their 1-0 win over Everton in mid-September.

Ramsdale has only played twice since, with both appearances coming in the League Cup, and his father came out to criticise Arteta’s treatment of his son on an Arsenal podcast earlier this week.

Ramsdale’s dad, Nick, told The Highbury Squad: “Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off.

“Aaron’s got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody. You’ve got to give the guy a chance for God’s sake. Even though the way it’s been done, in my eyes, it’s been wrong and we can talk about that but it’s the decision.”

And former Palace owner Jordan has called Ramsdale’s dad’s rant “ridiculous” while he also criticised the mother of Man Utd defender Harry Maguire for coming out in defence of her son recently.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “He’s a professional sportsman! Why do you need your mummy and daddy to come out and say things for you? What’s next? The manager’s going to read you a bedtime story and tuck him up in bed at night?

“Get over it! It’s absurd! When you hear professional footballers have their parents speak on their behalf, what’s going on? Of course people will look at it with disdain – I do!

“When you’ve got Harry Maguire’s mother coming out and Aaron Ramsdale’s father coming out… you’ve got these boys who live in his vacuum of immense recognisability and immense rewards and every now and again it brings a bit of adversity – how about allow them to overcome their adversity with a bit if resilience and fortitude, which is supposedly what makes them be the elite men they are.

“For god’s sake, these are grown men being paid like grown men – give them an opportunity to take it, rather than get mummy and daddy to say, ‘My boy’s getting a little bit of a shellacking’ – oh give over!

“He’s a man! He’s a professional footballer! He doesn’t need his daddy to speak for him!

“His father should use better judgement. If I was Aaron Ramsdale I’d be saying, ‘Dad pack it in’, and I wouldn’t do it again… but he’s gone and done it again! He’s carried it on!

“This is not schoolyard football, it’s ridiculous!”