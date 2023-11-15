Murphy hits back at Ramsdale’s father after Arsenal criticism: ‘Why is a Prem player’s dad on a podcast?’

Danny Murphy has questioned why Aaron Ramsdale’s dad went on a podcast when the Arsenal goalkeeper will go on “to have a wonderful career wherever he ends up”.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta brought in David Raya from Brentford over the summer to provide Ramsdale with some competition this season.

Howewer, the Spanish goalkeeper has now taken Ramsdale’s place in Arteta’s side with the former Sheffield United stopper not playing a Premier League match for Arsenal since early September.

Ramsdale has played two League Cup matches since Raya took his place in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Everton in mid-September but it looks unlikely he will get back into the starting XI anytime soon,

Jamie Carragher questioned whether Ramsdale was being genuine after the television cameras picked up his delighted reaction to Raya making a brilliant save in the north London derby in late September.

Carragher was criticised by Ramsdale’s father, Nick, and former Liverpool midfielder Murphy also got caught in his crosshairs too.

READ MORE: Ten Hag working silent miracles and Arsenal at 9) in ranking of current Premier League injury crises

Speaking to The Highbury Squad podcast earlier this week, Nick said: “I was in the back of the Mirror or Sky Sports and then I thought I died down. And then Danny Murphy was giving his ten-pence worth.

“I was asked to go on talkSPORT to reply to what Carragher had said. But I’d said what I said in the heat of the moment, it wasn’t for debate. I didn’t have to justify it.

“I mean I justify it now because I’m with you two and I know for a fact it’s not going be misconstrued what I’ve said, whereas I’m just adding more fuel to the fire if I’d gone on talkSPORT.

“Really and truly I should’ve done because the game of golf I played was absolutely terrible so I wasted four hours of walking around a golf course.

“But Murphy again, he took it to the football side of it and it wasn’t the football side it was the personal side.”

He added: “They don’t make a distinction. They think there’s a crossover between professional and personal but there isn’t.

“They would be the first two, if somebody came up to them while they were having a meal and started giving them grief, to say ‘excuse me I’m having a meal now, I’m not at work’.

“So they can differentiate between when they’re at work and not at work.”

And responding to Ramsdale’s dad’s comments, Murphy said on talkSPORT: “Firstly, I like Aaron Ramsdale, I’ve backed him loads and I think he’s a tremendous goalkeeper, and that’s got nothing to do with this.

“Me, personally, in that situation I wouldn’t do what he did. I wouldn’t defend my son on social media or come out fighting if someone said something on commentary or made an opinion, because it’s just an opinion.

“The first thing I’d do is I’d be speaking to my son, talking with him about it and checking where he’s at – and that’s it.

“If I was advising my son now in this world in a similar situation I’d be telling him, unless something drastic had happened, to not respond to things on social media. The only person you need to be speaking to is the manager. You don’t need to be going out in public and commenting on what a pundit says about you.

“Why is a Premier League player’s dad on a podcast? He’s allowed to do what he wants, of course, but why as a player would you want your dad on any platform while you’re in a situation like that?

“Ramsdale is going to have a wonderful career wherever he ends up, he’s a brilliant goalkeeper, so his dad just needs to let him get on. Don’t be going on podcasts, don’t be talking about anything, because people will just twist and manipulate their words and it will always end up coming back to Ramsdale.

“Any parent should not be talking about a grown man who is a professional footballer in the Premier League, he can speak for himself. Do it at home, speak privately.”