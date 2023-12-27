£30m Arsenal man ‘open’ to Newcastle transfer with ‘substantial offer’ to ‘change things’

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale would be ‘open’ to joining Newcastle United in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The England international started their first four Premier League matches of the season before Mikel Arteta dropped Ramsdale for David Raya in September.

Ramsdale was fairly solid in those opening matches – with the 25-year-old impressing since moving from Sheffield United for £30m in 2021 – but Arteta clearly sees Raya as his preferred long-term choice in net.

He made another appearance in the Premier League against Brentford last month, with Raya unable to play against his parent club, while he has made two League Cup appearances and played in their Champions League draw against PSV Eindhoven earlier in December, with Arsenal already through to the last 16.

Since losing his place in the Arsenal side to Raya, Ramsdale has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Reports have hinted that there is a reluctance to allow Ramsdale to leave the Emirates Stadium in January as Arteta wants to keep the competition in the goalkeeping department.

However, The Athletic insist Newcastle – who recently lost Nick Pope to a shoulder injury – are among the ‘admirers’ of Ramsdale with a hint that ‘a substantial offer to sign Ramsdale permanently’ could ‘change things’ for Arsenal.

The Athletic claim:

‘Much of the pre-January speculation has been about the future of Aaron Ramsdale. The England international has played just one Premier League game since September 3 — and that came against Brentford when Raya was ineligible due to Premier League loan rules. ‘Ramsdale has admirers in England and abroad — including Newcastle, who have lost Nick Pope to a shoulder injury. A loan move would grant Ramsdale an opportunity to play regular football and keep his place in the England squad. Arsenal are reluctant to sanction such a deal, however, and would like to keep hold of Ramsdale for the second half of the season. If a club made a substantial offer to sign Ramsdale permanently, or with a compelling option or obligation included as part of a loan, that could change things.’

And talkSPORT claim that Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale ‘would be open to a move to St. James’ Park this winter and that could help the deal progress’.

