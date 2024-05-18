Arsenal: Ramsdale responds to rumours a deal to join Newcastle ‘has been agreed’

Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move to Newcastle.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has seemingly distanced himself from rumours that a move to Newcastle United has been ‘agreed’.

The Gunners boss brought in David Raya in the summer transfer window from Brentford to give Ramsdale competition after a promising first season in net from the former Sheffield United stopper.

But after only four Premier League matches, Mikel Arteta made the decision to drop Ramsdale for Raya and the Spaniard has kept his place in the team ever since.

That has led to rumours that the England international will leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer as he looks for first-team football.

And Sky Sports reporter James Green claimed yesterday that the Arsenal goalkeeper is on his way to Newcastle in the summer and that “a deal has been agreed”.

Green said: “I understand and I found out directly from the player’s agent that one of our players is off to Newcastle and a deal has been agreed.

“It’s my understanding that Aaron Ramsdale has agreed to join Newcastle in the summer.

“That’s come direct through speaking to somebody I’m very close with who is close with his agent and he says it’s done.

“The deal is happening.”

But Ramsdale seemed to dismiss the speculation on social media by tweeting: “News to me [laughing emoji].”

Jens Lehmann: I never ever understood the Ramsdale decision

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann insists he’s never understood Arteta’s decision to drop Ramsdale, who wasn’t in particularly bad form when he was replaced in the team by Raya.

“I never ever understood the Ramsdale decision,” Lehmann told the Daily Mail.

“If you have a good, brave English keeper at a big English club doing well and then you bring in a Spanish guy who has never played for a big club at that level – it just doesn’t make sense.

“The ‘keeper is the most important position in the team. If I were Ramsdale, I don’t know how I would react because it’s not easy at that age. When you’re older, it’s different.”

Ex-Manchester United striker Andy Cole recently claimed that Arteta has “mugged off” Ramsdale this season with the former Sheffield United goalkeeper “hard done by” this season.

Cole said: “Nine times out of ten, when a player moves to a different club, they’re meant to be their new club’s number one centre-forward, centre-half, goalkeeper or whatever it may be.

“If Aaron makes the move, he will be Newcastle’s number one goalkeeper.

“I think he’s been hard done by, I really do. He was so good for Arsenal last season and then all of a sudden, Mikel Arteta has gone out and got a new goalkeeper and initially claimed that he had two number ones, which was complete nonsense from day one.

“The way he’s disregarded Ramsdale has been really disrespectful. He’s mugged him off basically.

“I like how he goes about his business and he deserves to be treated with a bit more respect, so if he does move on from Arsenal, then he certainly would do a good job at Newcastle.”

