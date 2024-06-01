Arsenal star tipped for shock transfer to Liverpool as Romano confirms approach

Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Paul Robinson reckons Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could move to Liverpool or Chelsea over the summer transfer window.

The Gunners boss brought in David Raya in the summer transfer window from Brentford to give Ramsdale competition after a promising first season in net from the former Sheffield United stopper.

And after only four Premier League matches, Arteta made the decision to drop Ramsdale for Raya and the Spaniard has kept his place in the team ever since.

That has led to rumours that the England international will leave the Emirates Stadium this summer with former Leeds goalkeeper Robinson claiming a move to Liverpool could be on the cards.

There have been rumours that Liverpool could need a new goalkeeper in the summer with Caoimhin Kelleher linked to other clubs, while Alisson is attracting strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

Robinson told Football Insider: “I don’t think Aaron Ramsdale will move abroad, I think there’s a move for him in the Premier League.

“The one that stands out is Chelsea. Petrovic and Sanchez don’t seem to be at the level you want. That’s where Chelsea are at.

“You look at other teams in the Premier League and he’d fit into most teams. I can’t see Newcastle happening with Pope there. Would Brighton be interested?

“If Kelleher leaves Liverpool, there’s an opportunity for him to go and be a number one with Alisson.

“Look at the amount of games Kelleher has played this year, compared to Ramsdale, there’s an opportunity there to have more game time and prove himself.

“Aaron Ramsdale has got to go somewhere and he’s got to play.

“He’s been harshly treated at Arsenal. I think the way Arteta handled the situation was wrong.”

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have received “approaches” from clubs for Alisson ahaed of the summer transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the last few days we heard rumours on Alisson and proposals from Saudi. I was checking on that, and what I’m told is that there were some approaches around March, April for Alisson, trying to understand the situation around the Brazilian goalkeeper.

“The answer I got – and never say never in the market – but as of now, end of May, is that there was some approach, but Alisson is expected to stay at Liverpool.

“Liverpool are not planning to change the goalkeeper. They are very happy with Alisson; Alisson is very happy at Liverpool. He’s not desperate to change, he’s not looking for money, so at the moment there is no expectation for Alisson to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window for Saudi.”