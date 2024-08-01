Arsenal star could leave in transfer ‘domino’ after Gunners make ‘important move’ in the market

Aaron Ramsdale is likely to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window if a “goalkeepers domino” happens later this month, according Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta brought in David Raya on loan a year ago to give Ramsdale some competition before making the deal permanent earlier this summer in a £27m deal.

Raya almost immediately took the England international’s place in the Arsenal starting XI and stayed there all season with Ramsdale being given the odd game.

The former Sheffield United keeper decided to hang around in January but it is now thought that Ramsdale would welcome a move away from the Emirates Stadium in order to play more football.

And transfer expert Romano claims that it is “quiet” on Ramsdale’s future currently but that a “domino” effect could come into play later in the transfer window.

“It’s completely quiet now with regards to Aaron Ramsdale,” Romano wrote in his daily column for Caught Offside.

“There have been no new movements or updates for a while now, so we will have to see what happens later in the window, based on a goalkeepers domino.

“If he does end up leaving Arsenal, then yes guys, they could need one more goalkeeper.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mikel Merino had 23 minutes of Arsenal bliss before ‘spanner’ of ‘awkward chat’

👉 Liverpool in ‘flop’ year, Arsenal second again, Martin sack: Early Premier League predictions

👉 Arsenal ‘break in’ for 17-goal striker as ‘belief’ grows that Serie A star will choose Arteta over Chelsea

Arsenal legend Alan Smith reckons that Ramsdale will struggle to find another club in the Premier League and immediately become a starter.

Smith said recently: “I think it’s going to be difficult for him. I was looking at the Premier League table and most teams in the top half have that first-choice goalkeeper position well covered. It’s difficult to see anywhere that Ramsdale will go in as the number one.

“Would he want to go in as the number two somewhere? I wouldn’t have thought so because that will not get him anywhere. Perhaps he needs to look further down the table, maybe to even one of the promoted sides like Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton.

“You look at their keepers and Ramsdale’s a step up from the ones that they’ve gained promotion with. Is Ramsdale worth more than that? Is he too good to be playing for one of those promoted clubs?

“Maybe he is, but the most important thing for him is to establish himself as a number one for a season and playing regular football. He deserves to be playing week-in, week-out with his ability.

“Maybe he’ll have to accept an offer that doesn’t equate with his ability and his experience, but one that could be seen as a good move for him to start building up his career again. He’s unfortunate that all of the top side are sorted with world-class keepers.”

As well as Raya, Arsenal have brought in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and it seems a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is now on the horizon.

Speaking on his Playback channel, Romano added: “We had many rumours about Real Sociedad about the names. Tonight we have to say that Carlos Soler is getting closer to becoming the replacement for Mikel Merino at Real Sociedad.

“Real Sociedad have started negotiations on player’s side. Soler wants to leave PSG it is already clear, they have also started negotiations with PSG. We can break the story that Carlos Soler is expected to be the replacement for Mikel Merino at Real Sociedad.”

“So Merino after Calafiori could be the second signing for Arsenal and it would be an important move for Mikel Arteta.”