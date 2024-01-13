Arsenal outcast Aaron Ramsdale urged to join London rivals with ‘perfect project’

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should leave Arsenal for one of their London rivals, according to Stan Collymore.

Ramsdale has fallen out of favour at the Emirates after Mikel Arteta signed David Raya on loan from Brentford.

It was a controversial decision to replace Ramsdale with Raya – who is arguably a better goalkeeper than the 24-year-old, but not good enough to justify all the noise and criticism.

After starting the season in between the sticks, the Englishman was dropped for a Premier League clash at Everton on September 17 and has only started one league game since then, and he only played because Raya was ineligible against his parent club.

He is expected to leave Arsenal this year. A move in January feels unlikely as things stand, but that could quickly change given the goalkeeper’s desire to go to Euro 2024 with England.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have both been linked with Ramsdale, but former Liverpool forward Collymore thinks a move to West Ham makes sense.

OPINION: Raya is a better goalkeeper but right now Ramsdale looks a better ‘Arsenal’ goalkeeper

Alphonse Areola has impressed in goal this term, but the fact he is approaching 31 years of age means the Hammers could be “perfect” for the Arsenal benchwarmer.

“He looks certain to leave Arsenal at the end of the season,” Collymore wrote in his CaughtOffside column. “Why would he stick around?

“He’s earned his stripes as a top club’s number one. I don’t think he did enough wrong last season to warrant losing his place so he has every right to go to a new club and say ‘I am a number one keeper, I will only sign for you if you ensure I am exactly that’.

“I do wonder if West Ham might fancy him though. They’ve got Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski as their two senior keepers but both are into their 30s with the latter close to turning 40, so it seems a change in that position is coming sooner rather than later.

“Could Ramsdale be the man for David Moyes? I think so, and I also think that’s one club that could offer him exactly what he’s looking for.

“The Hammers are a big enough club that their players are considered for international duties, they have had recent success in Europe, and by the manager’s own admission, are now aiming to establish themselves as a Champions League side – that seems like the perfect project for a player like Ramsdale.”

Arteta reportedly wants to keep hold of Ramsdale until the end of the season and although it feels inevitable, the Spanish manager might not pay the option to buy in Raya’s deal.

A lot has been said about the battle for the No. 1 shirt at the Emirates and Raya has insisted that it is making himself and Ramsdale better players.

Raya said last month: “If we see with each other when we are training that we can help each other, that’s how we are and that’s how we do. That’s the GK union that from the outside that you see.”