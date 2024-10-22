Ramsey calls out one Arsenal star for costly mistake in damaging defeat at Bournemouth

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has singled out Kai Havertz for criticism as the Gunners lost to Bournemouth on Saturday.

William Saliba’s first-half red card sent them on their way to their first Premier League defeat of the season against the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.

The Arsenal defender was dismissed after 30 minutes for denying striker Evanilson a clear run on goal as the visitors finished with 10 men for the third time this term.

Ryan Christie’s strike 20 minutes from time and a late Justin Kluivert penalty meant Mikel Arteta’s team missed the chance to go top of the table in a 2-1 loss, with Arsenal now four points off top spot but still third in the table.

And Ramsey thinks both Havertz and team-mate Gabriel Martinelli could have stopped Christie’s opening goal with the Welshman calling on the German to show more awareness.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Ramsey said: “The only issue is the two Arsenal players against their two on the edge [of the box]. Martinelli’s position needed to be altered a bit.

“The [space] is too big. It invites the ball to come around for Christie. I would say Havertz as well, he needs to be more on the half-turn. He’s got to be more aware of what is is coming and whether he can get an arm across him or disrupt the run just to put him off balance maybe. Those would be my two things.”

When asked if Arsenal could afford to lose against Liverpool next weekend, Ramsey added: “Man City have Southampton next week, you’d expect them to win there.

“Six points at this stage could be too much to catch them. You need to be six points in front of them.

“That City team, the way Liverpool are playing. You can’t be too far away from them.”

On the Gunners’ issue with red cards this season, Ramsey continued: “They need to address it, it’s tough enough playing with 11 players. Nothing to worry about but I hope they don’t make the same mistake.”

Declan Rice felt that Arsenal had left their “standards slip” against Bournemouth with the England international disappointed to lose their unbeaten streak.

Rice said: “It’s three times in eight games now we’ve let our standards slip. If we want to compete at the top we can’t let that happen.

“The reaction we showed to that, the belief we showed that we could go and win the game and the chances that we had, I’m proud of these boys and proud of the mentality that they show.

“We’ll keep pushing, we’ll keep fighting on.

“So disappointing because we wanted to stay unbeaten, we wanted to win the game. But this is football and it’s a real rollercoaster. It’s never going to be perfect. It’s going to be ups and downs, but we need to stick together.”