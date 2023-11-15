Arsenal legend Ray Parlour advises Gunners star to ‘look at his options’

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour reckons Aaron Ramsdale “needs to look at his options at the end of the season” and hope for a chance before the European Championships.

Ramsdale had been the Gunners’ number one for two seasons after arriving from Sheffield United in August 2020 for a reported initial fee of around £18.5m.

The Arsenal goalkeeper had earn mostly praise for his performances as the Gunners challenged Manchester City for the Premier League last season.

However, summer signing from Brentford, David Raya, replaced him in net for their 1-0 victory over Everton despite Ramsdale having a solid enough start to the new campaign, although his save percentage isn’t great.

Raya has kept the number one jersey ever since with Ramsdale only making two appearances in League Cup in recent months and now there are rumours he could look to move on in January in order to get into the England squad for Euro 2024.

This week Ramsdale’s dad has made some potentially unhelpful remarks about the treatment of his son by Mikel Arteta and a bit of criticism he’s faced from Jamie Carragher and Danny Murphy.

READ MORE: Ten Hag working silent miracles and Arsenal at 9) in ranking of current Premier League injury crises

Arsenal legend Parlour has encouraged Ramsdale to hang fire until the end of the season before considering a change of clubs as he “might get that chance” to become the club’s number one again.

Parlour told NetBet Sports Betting: “I certainly think Aaron Ramsdale needs to look at his options at the end of the season. If it was up to me I would stay where I was in January, because you never know what’s going to happen – David Raya could get an injury and Aaron might get that chance.

“For England we know that Gareth Southgate is very loyal to players, so Ramsdale will go to the Euros, even if he remains second choice at Arsenal, but Gareth will likewise always pick Jordan Pickford as he has never let England down.

“Should Pickford get injured then I think Aaron would go straight into that England team. However, for Aaron’s long-term future, I think he should definitely review things at the end of the season and consider his options, and I think he would probably want to move on and play football. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens.

“I don’t think it means leaving in January, but summertime, if he’s not playing at Arsenal, maybe that’s the opportunity where other clubs will come in. That would obviously give Arsenal time to get a replacement number two as well, because that’s going to be very important for them too.”

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League and one point behind leaders Manchester City after 12 matches and Parlour has been impressed by the form of new signing Declan Rice this term.

Parlour added: “Declan has been brilliant since joining Arsenal, absolutely brilliant. He’s been a great signing and I knew he wouldn’t let people down. I certainly believe he’s a captain going forward for Arsenal and England.

“For Arsenal he has been superb, he’s fitted in so well and it’s money well spent because he’s certainly strengthened the midfield, and he doesn’t get injured a lot – he’s always available to play and you know he’s a top player who always gives 100%.

“I think he’s been superb. When Harry Kane does call it a day with England, Declan is certainly my choice to be the next England captain. Off the field he’s a great professional and people local to me who know him also say that. He’s a great role model to other players.”