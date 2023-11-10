Raya’s agent reveals FFP ‘issues’ with permanent Arsenal move; makes Man Utd, Ramsdale claims

David Raya has “always been the priority” for Arsenal over Aaron Ramsdale as the Spaniard’s agent reveals the Gunners fended off interest from Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the summer.

Arsenal paid £3m to bring Raya to the Emirates Stadium from Brentford on loan in the summer transfer window with the Gunners having the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season for another £27m.

Ramsdale started off the campaign in goal but Raya took his place in their 1-0 victory over Everton in mid-September with Mikel Arteta preferring his compatriot.

The former Sheffield United goalkeeper has come back in for two League Cup matches but Raya remains number one despite coming in for criticism.

His unsure displays have led to calls for Ramsdale – who did little wrong in the opening weeks of the season – to come back into the side.

But Raya’s agent, Jaume Munell, has revealed that Raya was always the “priority” over Ramsdale for Arsenal as he reveals huge competition for his signature in the summer.

READ MORE: Fabio Carvalho and Mason Greenwood among unwanted Premier League loanees

“Arsenal showed interest for the first time three years ago in 2021. They tried to buy him but Brentford didn’t want to sell him at any price,” Munell told AFTV.

“After they bought Ramsdale that was an easier option but David has always been the priority.

“This summer, he had just one year left on his contract with Brentford and Arsenal was the club that showed the most concrete interest and have always been our priority.

“Tottenham also was interested and made an official bid but it was refused because was lower than the €40m [£34.9m] that Brentford wanted to sell him, also Bayern Munich was interested and had an amazing offer but with no buy option included and for this reason, we’ve not accepted it.

“Bayern Munich didn’t understand our refusal because they thought that Raya would have been the backup keeper at Arsenal but as you can see it’s not like this. Also Manchester United and Chelsea made an inquiry but nothing concrete.”

Explaining the Gunners’ issues with FFP, Munell added: “The formula of the deal is a loan with the option to buy, Arsenal had some Financial Fair Play issues and this is the reason why they haven’t bought him with permanent transfer.

“Arsenal is a team with a lot of quality and a lot of young players trained by a top coach Mikel Arteta, they have maximum ambition. Arsenal have a clear identity, and a clear style of play that really works, as you can see by the results.

“Last year they were close to winning the Premier League, I believe that this year they can win it and try to win the Champions League, it’s tough but they have the quality and the ambition to try to do it.

“Inaki and Arteta were key for the deal, they have been determined for the choice that we made to play for Arsenal, the club have a project and a philosophy that fit completely for David.”