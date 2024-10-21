Arsenal have shaky pair in worst Premier League XI of the weekend
David Raya and William Saliba both had a ‘mare v Bournemouth on Saturday and make a rare appearance in this XI.
The XI is based on WhoScored ratings so blame the algorithms.
GOALKEEPER: David Raya (Arsenal)
Shoddy passing and gave away a penalty. It’s a performance which has seen him knocked out of the Premier League XI of the season so far.
RIGHT-BACK: Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town)
Subbed with a back problem in midweek for Ireland and probably wished he had not declared himself fit to face Everton as he played a part in both Toffees goals before being hauled off just after the hour mark.
CENTRE-BACK: William Saliba (Arsenal)
Given a red card because he deserved a red card.
CENTRE-BACK: Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea)
Given a yellow card because he deserved a yellow card. Struggled massively v Liverpool and it was no surprise when he was hauled off.
LEFT-BACK: Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford)
Contributed nothing offensively and even less defensively against Manchester United while a yellow card also hits his numbers. Brentford miss Rico Henry.
CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Andreas Pereira (Fulham)
Booed off the park by Fulham fans who have watched some below-par performances of late. The passing was poor, the effort was negligible and the penalty was pathetic.
CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)
Repeatedly gave the ball away and created nothing of note before being hauled off after an hour of the capitulation to Tottenham.
RIGHT WING: Wes Burns (Ipswich Town)
Credited with an error leading to an Everton goal on an afternoon when he failed to find a teammate with a single cross. Taken off after 62 minutes in which he once again looked like a jobbing Championship player.
ATTACKING MIDFIELD: Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town)
Moved out to the right after Burns had been hauled off and did a little better, but offered literally nothing defensively as Ipswich were easily beaten by Everton.
LEFT WING: Jadon Sancho (Chelsea)
The Liverpool clash entirely passed him by until half-time, when he was put out of his misery by Pedro Neto, who created far more in his 45 minutes of action.
STRIKER: Kevin Schade (Brentford)
One off-target shot in 73 forgettable minutes earns him a place in this worst XI. He is yet to score a Premier League goal this season.