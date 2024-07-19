Arsenal ‘reach’ £34m for Barcelona star as Spain star responds to interest from Arteta

Arsenal have offered to pay €40m (£34m) to Barcelona for Spanish defender Alejandro Balde, according to reports in Spain.

The Gunners could look to sign a new full-back this summer as Mikel Arteta hopes to strengthen his squad ahead of another tilt for the Premier League title.

Arsenal made huge strides again last season with the signings of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and David Raya taking them to another level once again, missing out on the title on the final day of the Premier League season to Manchester City.

And now Spain international Balde has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium with reports in Spain claiming that Arsenal have ‘reached €40m (£34m) for the signing.

Balde ‘had been placed on the exit ramp’ at Barcelona with a number of clubs around Europe reportedly interested in taking him away from the Camp Nou in the summer.

The 20-year-old had a disappointing season with former Barcelona boss putting on the bench on a number of occasions ahead of the potential exit in the summer.

However, things have changed for Balde under new manager Hansi Flick with the German head coach making a ‘fundamental decision regarding the future of the Spanish international, and has made it clear that he will be essential to his project.’

Flick ‘insists on keeping him at the Camp Nou, despite there being teams willing to make a significant offer to sign him’ with Arsenal’s €40m offer ‘rejected almost instantly’.

Barcelona predisent Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco ‘have made it clear that the 20-year-old defender will not be moving’ and Balde himself ‘has not seemed particularly attracted to the idea of ​​leaving’ the Catalan giants.

The Gunners’ main target currently seems to be strengthening their midfield with rumours that Arsenal are looking to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Giving an update on Arsenal interest in Merino, journalist Charles Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Arsenal are interested in Mikel Merino, but I’m not aware that things have moved beyond the interest stage yet.

“He is a player they appreciate, but it’s been difficult to progress things while Merino has been away with Spain at the Euros.

“Now the tournament is over of course, the opportunity to firm up that interest and try and get a deal done for the midfielder is there, but I’ve not been told that things have reached that stage yet.

“Midfield is an area Arsenal are looking to strengthen this summer, with Merino’s Spanish international team-mate Martin Zubimendi another player the club admires. Both players have impressed in glimpses during the Euros, even though neither were regular starters.

“Merino could be a more appealing option than Zubimendi because he would cost far less than the 25-year-old. He only has a year left on his contract with Real Sociedad and it’s understood that the La Liga side would be willing to accept an offer for the midfielder this summer rather than risk losing him on a free.

“Merino has just turned 28, so he is a bit older than the type of player that Arsenal usually go for under Mikel Arteta and Edu, but they have shown with Leandro Trossard and Jorginho that they will add older players should they believe the deal is worth doing.

“And Merino does tick a lot of the boxes in terms of what Arsenal are looking for a new midfielder.

“He can play as a No.6, but he can also play in a more advanced box to box type role. So he would bring the versatility that Arteta demands from any player that he signs.

“It is a potential deal to keep an eye on this summer when it comes to Arsenal, but it must be noted that there are some top clubs in Spain who are also mulling over a move for the Euro 2024 winner.”