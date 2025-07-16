Arsenal ‘reach agreement’ as £47m star ‘gives priority’ as ‘final details’ passed in ‘significant boost’

According to reports, Arsenal have been given a ‘significant boost’ as they have ‘reached an agreement’ with a key star over a new contract.

The Gunners have made great progress in the transfer market in recent days, with Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera reportedly expected to complete moves to the Emirates within the next week.

This trio are likely to join Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard in signing for Arsenal, who are looking to make a statement after suffering a disappointing season in 2024/25.

Injuries impacted Arsenal as they were without important players during the run-in, but their performances in the Premier League were below standard as they finished second in the third straight season and failed to win a trophy.

Once Arsenal move onto six summer signings (and become this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe), they will likely turn their attention to signing a new attacking midfielder, as reports have indicated that they are focused on preferred target Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal have also been busy working on a new deal for Nwaneri after his breakout season in 2024/25.

Nwaneri’s sudden emergence was a huge positive for Arsenal in a disappointing season as he grabbed eleven goal involvements in his 37 appearances across all competitions.

The 18-year-old, who is valued at £47m on transfermarkt, has been linked with an exit in recent weeks as he has entered the final year of his contract and has been attracting interest from several Premier League and European giants.

However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday evening that the Gunners have had a breakthrough with Nwaneri as talks over a new deal are at the ‘final stages’.

Ornstein revealed:

‘Nwaneri has entered the final 12 months of his existing deal, with major interest from suitors in the Premier League and abroad. But the England Under-21 international’s priority was always to stay at the club he joined aged eight, which will come as a significant boost to Arsenal and their supporters. ‘Arsenal were not allowed to propose fresh terms until Nwaneri turned 18 in late March and since last season ended, he has been away representing his national team and on holiday. Upon returning, discussions have ramped up and the academy graduate is ready to commit to his boyhood team.’

On Wednesday morning, Fabrizio Romano revealed Arsenal and Nwaneri have ‘reached an agreement’ over a new deal.

Romano tweeted: ‘Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Ethan Nwaneri over new deal!

‘After progress in talks reported last weekend, Nwaneri and his camp have now agreed to sign new contract at the club.

‘Ethan always gave priority to #AFC despite interest from several clubs.’