Arsenal ‘reach agreement’ for next deadline day signing after Ndiaye ‘hijack’ fails

Malick Fofana and Iliman Ndiaye have been linked with moves to Arsenal.

Arsenal have now reached an agreement with Malick Fofana as they look to get a deal over the line for the Lyon winger, according to reports.

The Gunners have already signed Christos Tzolis to replace Leandro Trossard but Gabriel Martinelli’s exit now leaves them looking for a left-sided attacker in the final day of the transfer window.

Julian Alvarez, Iliman Ndiaye and others have been linked with Arsenal in recent days as they look to improve their attack but it now looks like Lyon winger Fofana could be the late signing through the doors at the Emirates Stadium.

Reliable journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealed on Monday evening that Arsenal are now ‘exploring a move’ to sign Fofana before the deadline on Tuesday evening.

Hawkins posted on X: ‘Excl. Arsenal are exploring a move for Malick Fofana and have made initial enquiries to assess the feasibility of a deal. @RMCsport

‘The player is interested in the possibility of joining Arsenal. Not the only option for Fofana. Crystal Palace were in a position to reach an agreement with Lyon, but the winger does not want to join the club.’

READ: Julian Alvarez makes final decision on joining Arsenal after Atletico Madrid ‘here we go’

And now Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who has 2.3 million followers on X, has revealed that Arsenal have now ‘reached an agreement’ over personal terms.

Sabuncuoğlu wrote: ‘Arsenal has reached an agreement with Malick Fofana on all matters. The player’s side is pressuring Lyon to accept Arsenal’s offer. Fofana and his agent are holding off on offers from the Premier League and Serie A for Arsenal.’

Arsenal turn to Fofana after failing in Ndiaye hijack

There were reports over the weekend that Arsenal had made an attempt to sign Iliman Ndiaye but the Everton attacker now looks set to join Manchester City.

READ: Fabrizio Romano gives ‘here we go’ to first Arsenal transfer of deadline day

Journalist Sébastien Vidal commented on the Gunners’ attempts: ‘Arsenal attempted to hijack Iliman Ndiaye from Manchester City. The Gunners made a last-ditch approach for the Everton striker, but the Senegalese player has already given his agreement to City for a transfer estimated at €75M. Following this failure, Arsenal is now turning to Malick Fofana, the OL winger.’

Michael Owen thinks Eberechi Eze could be in line to start against Chelsea in Arsenal’s next match after his impressive appearance off the bench in their 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday night.

During his analysis of the win over Aston Villa, Owen told Premier League Productions: “It will be interesting to see if Eze keeps his place against Chelsea at the weekend. I would suggest he might.

“He certainly did more than Tzolis in the game today so I think he could be in line for a start against Chelsea in a cracking game to start the season.”

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