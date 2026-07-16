According to reports, Arsenal now have an ‘agreement’ over personal terms with Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis.

So far this summer, the Premier League holders have made two signings, having landed Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier permanently.

Arsenal now appear to have turned their attention to improving their attack, while they also look to bring in Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes to bolster their midfield.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have sold Leandro Trossard to raise funds, and more exits are expected in the coming weeks as they balance the books before overhauling their attack.

The Gunners are expected to sign at least one winger and potentially a striker this summer, with Tzolis, Morgan Rogers, Bruno Guimaraes and Julian Alvarez mooted as leading targets.

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And Tzolis, who remarkably had 40 goal involvements in his 36 Belgian Pro League appearances for Club Brugge last season, looks set to be their next arrival.

Earlier this week, Ben Jacobs revealed what impact the Tzolis deal could have on the Rogers transfer, while fellow reporter Konstantinos Lianos insisted that they should have a deal done next week.

Jacobs posted on X: “Christos Tzolis has informed Arsenal he wants to join and club-to-club talks are set to accelerate.

“Tzolis to cost £30m-£35m depending on the structure of a deal.

“Club Brugge are willing to sell this summer.

“Tzolis’ proposed arrival has no bearing on Arsenal’s pursuit of Morgan Rogers.”

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Lianos wrote on X: “I understand Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis’ move to Arsenal will progress and probably be finalised by Monday, July 20 when pre-season officially begins.

“The World Cup will be officially over and Mikel Arteta will know when all of his stars will be back.

“Stay tuned #AFC”

Arsenal reach ‘agreement’ to sign Christos Tzolis

Now, journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that the Gunners and Tzolis have an ‘agreement’ over personal terms, and they are now set to make an ‘official’ offer to Club Brugge.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Chrīstos Tzolīs has agreed personal terms for a contract until 2031 (3M/year) with #Arsenal, which are now ready to submit an official bid to #ClubBrugge to try to sign the greek winger, who has been monitored by #AFC’s Scouts several times since February.’

Reports have indicated that Arsenal are looking to pull off a quadruple deal worth around £366m, with Tzolis expected to cost around £35m as part of this process.

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