According to reports, Arsenal are closing in on their next summer signing after Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard.

The Gunners are yet to officially complete a summer signing, but reports have indicated that they are on the brink of announcing deals for Zubimendi, Arrizabalaga and Norgaard.

These signings make for a decent start to this summer’s transfer window for Arsenal, but they still have plenty to do as they need to make a statement after finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failing to win a trophy in 2024/25.

It is common knowledge that their top priority is to sign a striker as they were punished for failing to land a new forward in the last two windows, with injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz leaving Mikel Arteta without a recognised No.9 during the 24/25 run-in.

Reports have indicated that they are mulling over whether to sign RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko or Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, but it’s been claimed that two factors are in one striker’s favour.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Arsenal prefer Sesko, Eze over Gyokeres, Rodrygo



However, their fourth signing looks likely to be a centre-back as they are chasing Valencia star Cristhian Mosquera.

The 21-year-old has featured for Spain at this summer’s U21 European Championships after making 41 appearances in all competitions for Valencia during the 2024/25 campaign.

With William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, Arsenal already have two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, but they are looking to the future with Mosquera amid reports linking Jakub Kiwior with a summer move to Serie A.

A report on Thursday claimed the Gunners have made Mosquera a ‘priority’ target and they are said to be edging closer to completing a deal.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal striker target ‘ready to sign’ with ‘crazy’ obstacle deemed ‘nonsense’ amid two key factors

👉 Rio Ferdinand snubs Arsenal in PL title prediction for two reasons amid ‘only’ two 25/26 contenders

👉 Arsenal ‘decide’ to sell £50m star amid Bayern Munich interest after Berta’s ‘clear message’

Spanish outlet Las Provincias claims Mosquera has performed a U-turn on his future as he’s ‘tired’ of waiting for Valencia and has ‘reached an agreement’ with Arsenal as his ‘future points to the Premier League’.

And with a deal for a striker yet to progress, their signing after Mosquera could be a reinforcement in another position as they target Crystal Palace standout Eberechi Eze.

Earlier this week, a report suggested the Gunners are ‘considering hijacking’ Spurs in the race to sign the England international, who has a £68m release clause.

Now, an update from reporter Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk says Eze is ‘very happy’ with Arsenal’s offer, with his ‘response encouraging’ to the Gunners, though Spurs are a ‘major threat’.

The report adds: