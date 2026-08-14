According to reports, Arsenal have an ‘agreement’ to sign a Liverpool teenager, while there is an update on their move for Ezri Konsa.

Since winning the Premier League last season, Arsenal have worked hard to improve their squad in this summer’s transfer window.

So far, the Gunners have made four signings, having landed Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis, Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier.

But Mikel Arteta‘s side are expected to do more business in this window, with a centre-back, winger and/or striker on their radar, while they are also working on several exits to raise funds.

Arsenal have also been looking to build for the future by tying key players to new contracts and signing youngsters, and The Athletic have reported that Liverpool starlet Vincent Joseph has now ‘agreed’ to join the Premier League holders.

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The report explains: ‘An agreement is in place between Arsenal and Joseph, and the two clubs are currently discussing a fee settlement for the 16-year-old striker.

‘If one cannot be found it will be decided by a tribunal, which is necessary when a player under the age of 24 moves clubs before signing their first professional contract or at the expiry of their professional contract.’

In terms of a new centre-back, Aston Villa star Konsa has been mooted as a target, and reports in recent days have indicated that the Gunners are now stepping up their interest.

Arsenal’s biggest issue will be settling on a fee with Aston Villa, who reportedly want around £60m for the centre-back who is only under contract until 2028.

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Konsa has boosted Arsenal, having told Aston Villa that he ‘wants’ to join Arsenal.

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Details of new bid for Ezri Konsa revealed as Fabrizio Romano issues update

The same report claims Arsenal are now ‘ready’ to make a new bid for Konsa.

The report explains: ‘Arsenal have already seen a £40million offer rejected, with Aston Villa standing firm on a valuation of around £60million for Konsa.

‘However, TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are now ready to return with an improved proposal that could exceed £50million including add-ons, with that level regarded as significant enough by both Arsenal and Konsa’s camp to potentially get the deal moving.’

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has reported for Caught Offside that the Gunners are ‘aware of the conditions’ for Konsa, who is ‘one to watch’.

Romano claimed: ‘So Arsenal are aware of the conditions, they already made contact with the player’s agents, so the Konsa situation is one to watch.

‘But for sure Arsenal want to add a defender to their squad. At the moment there are no concrete movements around Jules Kounde at Barcelona despite links with Arsenal.’

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