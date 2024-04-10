Arsenal ‘reach agreement’ to sign Man City, Liverpool target ahead of £60m summer transfer

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement with Joshua Kimmich over a summer transfer move from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Mikel Arteta’s side currently leading the way on goal difference from second-placed Liverpool.

Bayern Munich star ‘already has an agreement with Arsenal’

Their 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final means they still have a good change of progressing in Europe too.

Arteta has vastly increased the Gunners’ reputation in recent seasons after Arsenal competed with Man City for much of last season in a Premier League title race.

The additions of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya has helped take Arsenal to the next level this season as their squad looks much stronger, with Jurrien Timber also recently coming back into the fold after terrible early-season injury luck.

Arteta and Edu will look to strengthen their side again in the summer with Champions League football again on offer, while players will be looking at Arsenal as a place they could now win trophies.

And Spanish website TodoFichajes claims that Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich ‘already has an agreement with Arsenal to play in London for the next three seasons’.

The Germany international is still refusing to sign up to new terms at the Allianz Arena with his value for a summer transfer around €60m, although Bayern Munich are ‘demanding a figure close to €70m (£60m)’.

Bayern do not want to ‘run the risk of him leaving for free’ in just under 15 months’ time when his contract at the Bundesliga club expires and, ‘with the agreement with Kimmich under their arm’, Arsenal ‘can allow themselves to play with time in this operation’.

Will Joshua Kimmich choose a different path?

There have been previous rumours that Liverpool and Manchester City will be fighting it out for Kimmich’s signature too and transfer journalist Dean Jones reckons he would choose a move to the Etihad Stadium.

“If it was to come down to a straight pick for Kimmich between Liverpool and Manchester City, he would be expected to go to the Etihad Stadium, in my opinion,” Jones told GiveMeSport at the end of March.

“The Pep Guardiola factor would be huge, and he has adaptable strengths that would fit well with the way that team changes and sets up.

“With Liverpool, you don’t really know how he would fit in yet because they are about to change manager, and it is not totally clear which position he would be expected to play.

“I also have a feeling that he has had Manchester City in his head for a while now. Their interest is well established, and he knows that.”