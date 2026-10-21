Arsenal reach decision on Gyokeres asking price as Gunners choose two replacements

Viktor Gyokeres could leave Arsenal in the near future.

Arsenal have made a decision on how much they will ask clubs to pay for Viktor Gyokeres in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Arteta has preferred to start Kai Havertz so far this season as Gyokeres has fallen down the pecking order under the Spaniard as the Gunners attempt to retain the Premier League title.

Gyokeres scored 21 times in 55 matches in all competitions for Arsenal last season after signing from Sporting CP in a deal that could be worth around £64m.

Despite scoring a good amount of goals, Gyokeres’ overall play was often criticised by supporters and there were rumours in the lead up to the summer that the Sweden international could be sold.

There have been some reports claiming that Gyokeres is ‘frustrated’ at not playing much so far this season and he is ‘considering his future’.

And now Football Insider have revealed that Arsenal ‘want to recoup the entirety of the £55million they paid to sign’ Gyokeres with the Sweden international ready to ‘consider his options in January if his situation doesn’t change’.

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The report adds: ‘Arsenal feel that a £55m price tag would attract interest from clubs, rather than tempting them away from a potential deal.

‘Sources say that Gyokeres’ stock remains high in Europe, and several clubs from Italy, Spain and the Premier League would be keen to sign him if the chance arose.’

Today’s print version of the Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that Arsenal may have already found their replacement as the Gunners ‘have their eye’ on Monza striker Gustavo Varela.

The other chosen option that Arsenal could pursue if they offload Gyokeres is Club Brugge star Nicolo Tresoldi with The Sun claiming that the Gunners ‘are eyeing a January swoop’.

The report adds: ‘And SunSport understands the ongoing situation at centre-forward has led to interest in Tresoldi, 22, who is enjoying a flying start to the 2026/27 campaign with Brugge.’

Arsenal “would definitely look at” a decent offer for Gyokeres

Ex-Newcastle United and Tottenham winger Chris Waddle insists that Arsenal “would definitely look at” a decent offer for Gyokeres as the Premier League “doesn’t fully suit” the Swede.

Waddle told Betpack: “I thought Viktor Gyokeres was a surprising buy. I know his goal record at Sporting was fantastic, but let’s be honest, there are three main teams in Portugal and normally the top scorer comes out of one of those three.

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“It suited him playing at Sporting, they dominated most matches and his goal record was unbelievable, let’s be honest.

“But when I watched him at Coventry, I thought he was alright, but I was never saying he was a top Premier League footballer. People say he puts a shift in, but I just think the Premier League doesn’t fully suit him.

“Maybe in Portugal it was different with the way they play, and being in a team that dominated every game suited him.

“I’m not saying Arsenal don’t dominate, but he just doesn’t seem to click.

“Whether it’s the English style of play or whatever it is about the Premier League, a lot of players who go abroad do really well, but when they come to this league they find it really hard.

“Whether it’s a confidence thing, he knows English football because he was at Coventry, so it’s not like he’s new to it.

“I think if somebody put a decent offer in for him, Arsenal would definitely look at it.

“But Everton or Newcastle? I’m not sure convinced him in the Premier League in general.”

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