Arsenal reach decision on signing Liverpool star in stunning transfer on one condition

Arsenal are prepared to launch a move for Rio Ngumoha on one condition as he prepares for a bigger role at Liverpool, according to reports.

The competition for places on the wings at Liverpool is higher after the Reds invested in Victor Munoz from Osasuna and Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

Ngumoha has been deployed on the right and left of attack this season with the 18-year-old handed just one Premier League start under new head coach Andoni Iraola.

The England international has also made one start in Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid last week as he continues his development.

But Liverpool are yet tie him down to a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of next season – but TEAMtalk have recently reported that the Reds and Ngumoha ‘have agreed a new contract in principle’.

Defending Premier League champions Arsenal are looking to take advantage of any doubts around Ngumoha with journalist Alan Nixon (via DaveOCKOP) claiming that the Liverpool winger is a target.

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The Gunners apparently plan to move for Ngumoha if he fails to establish himself as a regular on the left-hand side of Iraola’s team.

DaveOCKOP wrote on Instagram: ‘Journalist Alan Nixon is reporting that Arsenal are watching developments between Liverpool and Rio Ngumoha with growing interest.

‘Writing on his Patreon, Nixon explains that Mikel Arteta’s side will look to make a move for Ngumoha if he doesn’t manage to establish himself on that left hand side of the pitch. @reluctantnicko.’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported in June that Bayern Munich were also weighing up a summer move for Ngumoha as they looked for a new left winger.

Ngumoha played in a pre-World Cup friendly match for England against New Zealand over the summer with the Liverpool winger involved as a training squad member.

Pickford on Ngumoha: ‘He was quality, nothing fazed him’

Giving a glowing review of the Liverpool starlet, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said: “He was quality, nothing fazed him.

“He’s had a really good season at Liverpool and the manager gave him his debut and he showed how good he is.

“All the young lads have been brilliant in training, they have moulded into the squad and helped us massively and it also shows the talent we have in the system.

“It is a credit to the academies and the pathway we have in English football.”

John Barnes would like to see Ngumoha get some regular game time for Liverpool this season after making just five Premier League starts under Arne Slot last term.

Barnes told Goal: “The next step is for him to play regularly.

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“Because of course he didn’t play regularly and we automatically assumed that all of a sudden he was going to be playing for England and be scoring goals and be the best player in the world. Unfortunately we do that to our young players too much. And he’s now not even in the team.

“So therefore we have to allow him to develop and to grow slowly. And to slowly get into the team and cement a place in the team first before we start talking about him being a main player for Liverpool or a top player for England.”

Barnes added: “You want him to do what’s right for the team. It’s okay expressing himself and beating five players and not having any end product.

“So it depends on what you consider to be his game. Because of course he’s got to score goals. It’s okay just beating players all the time but then after beating players, beating players, beating players, how many goals are you going to score? How many goals are you going to create? So that’s how you’re going to be judged. Not how good you look and how many players you can beat.

“So it’s not a question of reining him in. It’s a question of giving him end product and making him a valuable part of the team from that perspective.”

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